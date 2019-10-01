Log in
CareCloud : Puts Practice Growth Strategies Center Stage at MGMA19

10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Company to help practice management leaders discover their potential

As medical groups rise to meet the demands of patients seeking more convenient, affordable care and grow within a changing healthcare landscape, CareCloud will help practices discover their potential at MGMA19. CareCloud, the platform for high-performing medical groups, will host interactive discussions and hands-on labs covering the key areas practice leaders need to master on their way to maximize revenue and patient experience.

“MGMA’s annual conference is an opportunity to share best practices and insights with medical practices that are facing a host of market landscape issues,” said Mike Cuesta, SVP of Marketing, CareCloud. “From our exhibit booth to our MGMA conference sessions, we’re putting the spotlight on those areas of practice management that groups absolutely must get right in order to succeed in this challenging environment and we’re looking forward to having some lively discussions on these topics during this year’s meeting.”

At MGMA19, CareCloud will deliver a powerful roadmap to discovering a practice’s true potential across the key areas central to practice transformation: the next generation of revenue cycle management (RCM 2.0) and the patient experience. For those practices thinking about the future, CareCloud will also host an informative session on Artificial Intelligence with practical ways of taking advantage of the real developments without getting caught up in the hype.

MGMA19 Conference Sessions led by CareCloud:

Artificial Intelligence

  • Getting Beyond the Hype: Artificial Intelligence in Today’s Medical Practice: Session G01, Tuesday, October 15, 10:10 - 11:10 AM

How will AI transform practices in the short term and long term? How can medical groups position their organizations to take advantage of these new technologies? Michael Muelly, MD, product manager for healthcare, Google Cloud and Josh Siegel, CareCloud’s chief technology officer, will participate in a facilitated discussion to dispel common myths and help medical groups prepare for the future of AI.

Revenue Cycle Management

  • Empowering Your Staff as Ambassadors for Growth: Session B09, Monday, October 14, 8:20-9:20 AM

Every staff member can positively impact growth revenue after expenses, not just the billing professionals pinpointing where practices are leaving money on the table with payers. Administrative staff can identify and fix workflow inefficiencies, clinical staff may help avoid the need to refer patients out for services and front office staff can create an excellent patient experience, among many other opportunities. Patti Peets, CareCloud senior director of revenue cycle management, will offer insights and tips for practices and offer a playbook to activate them.

Patient Experience Management

  • From Ordinary to Extraordinary: Best Practices in Patient Experience Management: Monday, October 14 12:15-12:45 PM

In today’s consumer-driven market, every medical group is looking at ways to make patients happier as they are making them healthier. Jessica Cousins, Director of Client Solutions for CareCloud, will lead this “Spark Session” discussion focusing on one of the most critical parts of the patient experience: the post-visit engagement. She will cover payments, surveys, and staying connected after a visit to drive loyalty and returns.

MGMA19, The Annual Conference, “Igniting Excellence in Leadership,” will take place from October 13-16 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.mgma.com/events/the-annual-conference/location

Beyond attending programs, conference attendees will have the opportunity to discuss a range of topics with CareCloud’s revenue cycle management experts in a workshop setting. CareCloud is dedicating a space at its exhibit booth #527 for a Revenue Lab. To learn more and to schedule a time during the conference, please visit http://www2.carecloud.com/revlab.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM) for high-performing medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.5 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
