CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Steps to Expand Access to Coronavirus Care

03/07/2020 | 11:02am EST

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) today announced it is taking actions to ensure that its members seeking testing and treatment for coronavirus can swiftly access the right care in the right setting.

“The health and well-being of our members, associates and communities are our highest priority,” said CareFirst President and CEO, Brian D. Pieninck. “CareFirst is taking action to ensure members will not face barriers to care while seeking testing or treatment for COVID-19.  We stand ready to work with our jurisdictions and public health authorities to provide support, data and expertise for the communities that we serve.”

CareFirst will take the following actions:

  1. CareFirst will waive prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance for any members that are diagnosed with COVID-19.
  2. CareFirst will cover medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19, at no cost share to its members.
  3. CareFirst will increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.
  4. CareFirst encourages members to seek alternative sites of care if their primary care provider is not available, such as CareFirst’s 24-Hour Nurse Advice Line or CareFirst Video Visit, to ensure access to health services, avoid potential risks of infection and ease the burden of emergency room personnel.

The benefit changes described above apply to members in commercial fully-insured plans.

CareFirst will continue to work to identify other barriers and solutions for coronavirus care for its members as this situation unfolds, and will continue to share information and updates on its website.

 

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram

###

Attachment 

Media Relations
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
1-800-914-6397
mediarelations@carefirst.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
