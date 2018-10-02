CareLinx : to Provide Tech-Enabled In-Home Caregiving to AARP Members

CareLinx celebrated today the official launch of an exclusive AARP membership offer to help families with in-home care for aging loved ones.

CareLinx, the nation’s leading online homecare network, with more than 300,000 caregivers across the US, is now offering AARP members in-home care services. AARP members can be matched based on compatibility with certified, vetted private in-home caregivers for themselves or a loved one at reduced cost.

In-home care can be a critical component to helping loved ones live independently for as long as possible. Due to declining physical or mental health, a loved one may lose the ability to manage their activities of daily living, such as grooming, bathing, toileting, or meal preparation. In-home care providers assist with such activities, enabling loved ones to age in place in the comfort and safety of their home.

In-home care providers are essential given that the “caregiver support ratio” has been dramatically declining in recent years, as families are having fewer children, and living longer distances away. As the population ages, the need for paid caregivers continues to increase.

“It is a daunting task for families to find companion in-home care that is a good fit for their loved one’s situation. AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, which for some means helping people age in place. In-home care is a key element in helping loved ones maintain independence,” Sanjay Khurana, Vice President AARP Services Caregiving.

Unlike traditional agencies, CareLinx is a caregiver platform -- smart-matching families and caregivers directly, giving families more control and greater transparency into who cares for their loved ones. Families hire the best caregiver for their needs, with no minimum hourly contracts or constraints. This way, patients receive consistent care from the same caregiver, as opposed to agencies who may send different aides. CareLinx caregivers are also tech-enabled with digital care plans on their smartphones -- enabling better quality care, with direct communication to a patient's family, as desired. This also allows families insight into care with real-time updates including GPS tracking of timesheets and work performed.

CareLinx caregivers undergo intense vetting, including: background checks, criminal database checks, the national sex offender registry, personality assessments and online reviews from previous and current clients. At the client’s request, CareLinx can also assist with enhanced security FBI fingerprinting-based criminal background checks.

"Our disruptive business model, coupled with our nationwide network of vetted, tech-enabled caregivers allows us to give AARP members superior service at lower cost,” said Sherwin Sheik, CEO, CareLinx. “The program is off to a great start, proving that CareLinx is a trusted source for Americans seeking help in the home for their loved ones.”

More information about CareLinx’s exclusive in home-care offering for AARP members can be found at AARP.org in the Member Benefits section, which offers members exclusive discounts on products and services from third party companies.

ABOUT CARELINX

CareLinx is the leading nationwide online home-care platform. Professional caregivers leverage proprietary digital care plans to better assist the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and people with chronic health conditions with activities of daily living. Hiring caregivers through CareLinx can save families as much as 50 percent than if they hired the same caregivers through brick and mortar franchise agencies. The CareLinx platform helps families and caregivers easily manage all the administrative tasks of their caregiving needs, including scheduling, time tracking, care coordination and payroll processing.

CareLinx caregivers earn considerably higher wages than working through franchise agencies. Higher earning caregivers are more engaged and offer better quality care. All CareLinx caregivers are carefully screened and covered with $5 million in professional liability insurance.

To date, CareLinx has a nationwide network of over 300,000 tech-enabled caregivers who provide personal in-home care for families, and support safe transitions of care. The CareLinx platform revolutionizes transparency, and facilitates active coordination in the post-acute care environment, leading to increased quality of care, better health outcomes, and significantly reduced total cost of care.

ABOUT AARP SERVICES, INC. – AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

