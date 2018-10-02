CareLinx : to Provide Tech-Enabled In-Home Caregiving to AARP Members

CareLinx,
the nation’s leading online homecare network, with more than 300,000
caregivers across the US, is now offering AARP members in-home care
services. AARP members can be matched based on compatibility with
certified, vetted private in-home caregivers for themselves or a loved
one at reduced cost.
In-home care can be a critical component to helping loved ones live
independently for as long as possible. Due to declining physical or
mental health, a loved one may lose the ability to manage their
activities of daily living, such as grooming, bathing, toileting, or
meal preparation. In-home care providers assist with such activities,
enabling loved ones to age in place in the comfort and safety of their
home.
In-home care providers are essential given that the “caregiver
support ratio” has been dramatically declining in recent years, as
families are having fewer children, and living longer distances away. As
the population ages, the need for paid caregivers continues to increase.
“It is a daunting task for families to find companion in-home care that
is a good fit for their loved one’s situation. AARP’s mission is to
empower people to choose how they live as they age, which for some means
helping people age in place. In-home care is a key element in helping
loved ones maintain independence,” Sanjay Khurana, Vice President AARP
Services Caregiving.
Unlike traditional agencies, CareLinx is a caregiver platform --
smart-matching families and caregivers directly, giving families more
control and greater transparency into who cares for their loved ones.
Families hire the best caregiver for their needs, with no minimum hourly
contracts or constraints. This way, patients receive consistent care
from the same caregiver, as opposed to agencies who may send different
aides. CareLinx caregivers are also tech-enabled with digital care plans
on their smartphones -- enabling better quality care, with direct
communication to a patient's family, as desired. This also allows
families insight into care with real-time updates including GPS tracking
of timesheets and work performed.
CareLinx caregivers undergo intense vetting, including: background
checks, criminal database checks, the national sex offender registry,
personality assessments and online reviews from previous and current
clients. At the client’s request, CareLinx can also assist with enhanced
security FBI fingerprinting-based criminal background checks.
"Our disruptive business model, coupled with our nationwide network of
vetted, tech-enabled caregivers allows us to give AARP members superior
service at lower cost,” said Sherwin Sheik, CEO, CareLinx. “The program
is off to a great start, proving that CareLinx is a trusted source for
Americans seeking help in the home for their loved ones.”
More information about CareLinx’s exclusive in home-care
offering for AARP members can be found at AARP.org in the Member
Benefits section, which offers members exclusive discounts on
products and services from third party companies.
ABOUT CARELINX
CareLinx is the leading nationwide online home-care platform.
Professional caregivers leverage proprietary digital care plans to
better assist the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and people
with chronic health conditions with activities of daily living. Hiring
caregivers through CareLinx can save families as much as 50 percent than
if they hired the same caregivers through brick and mortar franchise
agencies. The CareLinx platform helps families and caregivers easily
manage all the administrative tasks of their caregiving needs, including
scheduling, time tracking, care coordination and payroll processing.
CareLinx caregivers earn considerably higher wages than working through
franchise agencies. Higher earning caregivers are more engaged and offer
better quality care. All CareLinx caregivers are carefully screened and
covered with $5 million in professional liability insurance.
To date, CareLinx has a nationwide network of over 300,000 tech-enabled
caregivers who provide personal in-home care for families, and support
safe transitions of care. The CareLinx platform revolutionizes
transparency, and facilitates active coordination in the post-acute care
environment, leading to increased quality of care, better health
outcomes, and significantly reduced total cost of care.
ABOUT AARP SERVICES, INC. – AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999,
is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the
provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the
wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are
made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions
of members. The provider offers currently span health products,
financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event
services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance;
credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life
insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises,
vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts;
and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product
development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services
to outside companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006093/en/