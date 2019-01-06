CareOS : Unveils Artemis IoT Connected Smart Mirror at CES 2019

Consumer
Electronics Show — CareOS,
a Baracoda
Group Company, announced today the introduction of Artemis, the only
smart mirror integrated with the patent-pending CareOS platform that
connects health, beauty and wellness for a holistic view of each user.
Now the connected bathroom expands to the hotel, salon or assisted home
of the future. Artemis has also been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards
Nominee. Demos of Artemis can be seen at CES Unveiled January 6th and in
the Baracoda Group Booth in Sands Halls A-D 43131 January 8 - 11.
Artemis can also be seen in the Legrand booth 41142.
“Last year we launched the first health, beauty and wellness platform
for the connected bathroom at CES. Our goal was to help consumers make
healthier decisions and leverage advanced technologies in the bathroom
without compromising privacy,” said Chloe Szulzinger, Co-Founder of
CareOS. “This year we are introducing the most advanced smart mirror on
the market that allows consumers to manage their own health and wellness
in completely new ways with an ecosystem of devices they can leverage.”
More than 50 IoT devices, products and services are integrated into the
CareOS platform including major brands such as Coty’s
Wella Professionals, Group
SEB, Legrand,
Roca,
and IoT leaders like Snips
and Terraillon.
Artemis gives them all a new life. New features include:
-
Magnifier - Easily zoom in to get a close up view of your image.
-
Visual Acuity Test - A simple test allowing you to keep track of any
changes in your vision that may need a visit to the doctor.
-
AR Virtual Try-on - Know which beauty products look best on you.
Artemis identifies lipstick or eyeliner and gives you an interactive
virtual display.
-
AR Tutorials - More than just a lesson, AR tutorials coach you in real
time to help you achieve your new hairstyle or makeup.
-
Fitness Coaching - Simple stretching and yoga tutorials get your day
started right.
-
Teleconferencing - Call it in. Easily dial your nutritionist or
doctor, for a consultation, schedule an appointment or follow-up.
-
Air Quality Tracker - Before you leave home understand the air quality
outside and how it might impact your health and fitness.
-
360° video capture - 4D visualization. Captured from all sides and
over time, 360 video lets you see your progress from every angle,
through time
-
Set in/Check out - For hotels, simply find your favorite settings
registered when you arrive and easily check out of your room. And even
get rewards if you save water!
-
Facial and object recognition - recognizes the user and the products
the user has purchased and connects them with tutorials and AR
-
Voice Command - Use voice to control the mirror, lights, shower
settings and other connected devices in the bathroom.
-
Mobile application - Allows you to share information, pictures and
data from the CareOS platform.
Also at CES, CareOS and Coty will unveil the Wella Professionals AR
enabled Smart Mirror, which is powered by Artemis for a revolutionary
salon hair color experience.
“At CareOS, like all the Baracoda Group companies, we believe that
anything is possible when technology and innovation come together with
people and practice in order to make simple, health, beauty and wellness
changes in our lives,” said Szulzinger. “Our mission is to leverage the
best technology has to offer to help people meet their personal health
and wellness goals, experiment with new products and create healthy
habits for themselves and their families. The CareOS platform combined
with the new Artémis smart mirror are just the first steps in this
mission.”
Pricing & Availability
The CareOS platform along with the Artemis smart mirror will be
available the 2nd half of 2019 and will list at $20,000.
About CareOS
Founded in 2017 CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first
Health & Beauty platform specifically designed for all areas of
wellness. Along with the new Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI,
AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive,
personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the
scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are
integrated into the CareOS platform. CareOS partners include some of the
biggest global brands including Coty, Groupe Seb, Legrand, Roca, as well
as IoT experts like Snips and Withings. Whether in a connected bathroom,
hotel, salon or assisted home, CareOS is delivering the future of
health, beauty, wellness and preventative care by helping users make
small changes in their habits that have big impacts on their lives.
CareOS and the new Artemis are a smart window in your life that helps
bring out the best in you. For more information visit www.care-os.com
