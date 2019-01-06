CareOS : Unveils Artemis IoT Connected Smart Mirror at CES 2019

AI, AR, Touchless Interaction, Voice And Object Recognition Bring Together More Than 50 IoT Devices, Products And Services In The Connected Bathroom, Salon And Hotel

Consumer Electronics Show — CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, announced today the introduction of Artemis, the only smart mirror integrated with the patent-pending CareOS platform that connects health, beauty and wellness for a holistic view of each user. Now the connected bathroom expands to the hotel, salon or assisted home of the future. Artemis has also been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Nominee. Demos of Artemis can be seen at CES Unveiled January 6th and in the Baracoda Group Booth in Sands Halls A-D 43131 January 8 - 11. Artemis can also be seen in the Legrand booth 41142.

“Last year we launched the first health, beauty and wellness platform for the connected bathroom at CES. Our goal was to help consumers make healthier decisions and leverage advanced technologies in the bathroom without compromising privacy,” said Chloe Szulzinger, Co-Founder of CareOS. “This year we are introducing the most advanced smart mirror on the market that allows consumers to manage their own health and wellness in completely new ways with an ecosystem of devices they can leverage.”

More than 50 IoT devices, products and services are integrated into the CareOS platform including major brands such as Coty’s Wella Professionals, Group SEB, Legrand, Roca, and IoT leaders like Snips and Terraillon. Artemis gives them all a new life. New features include:

Magnifier - Easily zoom in to get a close up view of your image.

Visual Acuity Test - A simple test allowing you to keep track of any changes in your vision that may need a visit to the doctor.

AR Virtual Try-on - Know which beauty products look best on you. Artemis identifies lipstick or eyeliner and gives you an interactive virtual display.

AR Tutorials - More than just a lesson, AR tutorials coach you in real time to help you achieve your new hairstyle or makeup.

Fitness Coaching - Simple stretching and yoga tutorials get your day started right.

Teleconferencing - Call it in. Easily dial your nutritionist or doctor, for a consultation, schedule an appointment or follow-up.

Air Quality Tracker - Before you leave home understand the air quality outside and how it might impact your health and fitness.

360° video capture - 4D visualization. Captured from all sides and over time, 360 video lets you see your progress from every angle, through time

Set in/Check out - For hotels, simply find your favorite settings registered when you arrive and easily check out of your room. And even get rewards if you save water!

Facial and object recognition - recognizes the user and the products the user has purchased and connects them with tutorials and AR

Voice Command - Use voice to control the mirror, lights, shower settings and other connected devices in the bathroom.

Mobile application - Allows you to share information, pictures and data from the CareOS platform.

Also at CES, CareOS and Coty will unveil the Wella Professionals AR enabled Smart Mirror, which is powered by Artemis for a revolutionary salon hair color experience.

“At CareOS, like all the Baracoda Group companies, we believe that anything is possible when technology and innovation come together with people and practice in order to make simple, health, beauty and wellness changes in our lives,” said Szulzinger. “Our mission is to leverage the best technology has to offer to help people meet their personal health and wellness goals, experiment with new products and create healthy habits for themselves and their families. The CareOS platform combined with the new Artémis smart mirror are just the first steps in this mission.”

Pricing & Availability

The CareOS platform along with the Artemis smart mirror will be available the 2nd half of 2019 and will list at $20,000.

About CareOS

Founded in 2017 CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first Health & Beauty platform specifically designed for all areas of wellness. Along with the new Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI, AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive, personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are integrated into the CareOS platform. CareOS partners include some of the biggest global brands including Coty, Groupe Seb, Legrand, Roca, as well as IoT experts like Snips and Withings. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted home, CareOS is delivering the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and the new Artemis are a smart window in your life that helps bring out the best in you. For more information visit www.care-os.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005061/en/