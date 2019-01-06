CareOS :, a Baracoda Group Company Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

Consumer Electronics Show 2019 - CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for CareOS Artémis. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

CareOS Artemis is an AI & AR-powered, smart health & beauty hub with more than 50 integrated IOT devices and services delivered through a connected mirror. In the hotel, salon or home CareOS delivers a unique personalized experience to every user. CareOS Artemis is the first smart health & beauty hub, to fit in any wellness venue: private bathroom, hotel, spa, beauty or hair salon, consulting rooms. With a growing ecosystem of key players in Health, Beauty and IoT such as Coty, Group SEB, Legrand, Roca, Snips and Terraillon, CareOS Artemis offers a unique range of experience from oral care to scales, makeup tutorials to hair salon styles and eco-friendly solutions including water consumer and weather.

“We are very honored to receive this award for Artemis,” said Chloe Szulzinger, Co-Founder of CareOS. “Our vision is to bring technology to the forefront of personalized preventative care that can impact the daily lives of families. Artemis is an example of this vision and we are excited to see the reception it has received.”

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

CareOS Artemis will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

About CareOS

Founded in 2017 CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first Health & Beauty platform specifically designed for all areas of wellness. Along with the new Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI, AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive, personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are integrated into the CareOS platform. CareOS partners include some of the biggest global brands including Groupe Seb, Coty, Legrand, Withings and Snips. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted home, CareOS is delivering the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and the new Artemis are a smart window in your life that helps bring out the best in you. For more information visit www.care-os.com

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

