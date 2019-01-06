CareOS :, a Baracoda Group Company Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

Consumer Electronics Show 2019 - CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company
today announced that it has been named a CES®
2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for CareOS Artémis. The announcement
was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event
bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak
peek of the products and trends expected at CES
2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation
Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of
judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media,
reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal,
engineering and how the products compare with competition.
CareOS Artemis is an AI & AR-powered, smart health & beauty hub with
more than 50 integrated IOT devices and services delivered through a
connected mirror. In the hotel, salon or home CareOS delivers a unique
personalized experience to every user. CareOS Artemis is the first smart
health & beauty hub, to fit in any wellness venue: private bathroom,
hotel, spa, beauty or hair salon, consulting rooms. With a growing
ecosystem of key players in Health, Beauty and IoT such as Coty,
Group
SEB, Legrand,
Roca,
Snips
and Terraillon,
CareOS Artemis offers a unique range of experience from oral care to
scales, makeup tutorials to hair salon styles and eco-friendly solutions
including water consumer and weather.
“We are very honored to receive this award for Artemis,” said Chloe
Szulzinger, Co-Founder of CareOS. “Our vision is to bring technology to
the forefront of personalized preventative care that can impact the
daily lives of families. Artemis is an example of this vision and we are
excited to see the reception it has received.”
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the
world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been
recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.
CareOS Artemis will be on display in the Innovation
Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019. The complete list of CES
2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can
be found at CES.tech/Innovation.
CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across every major
industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet
(260K net square meters) of exhibit space. CES provides access to the
very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial
intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities,
sports tech, machine learning and more.
About CareOS
Founded in 2017 CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first
Health & Beauty platform specifically designed for all areas of
wellness. Along with the new Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI,
AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive,
personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the
scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are
integrated into the CareOS platform. CareOS partners include some of the
biggest global brands including Groupe Seb, Coty, Legrand, Withings and
Snips. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted home,
CareOS is delivering the future of health, beauty, wellness and
preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits
that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and the new Artemis are a
smart window in your life that helps bring out the best in you. For more
information visit www.care-os.com
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business
of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for
innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage
where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As
the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the
industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM,
it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check
out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s
best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® –
the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
