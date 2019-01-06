CareOS : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/CareOS-Artemis/
About CareOS
CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first Health & Beauty
platform for all areas of wellness. Along with the Artemis smart mirror,
CareOS combines AI, AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition
into an immersive, personalized experience for every user. From the
connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT
devices and products are integrated into the platform. CareOS partners
include some global brands such as Groupe Seb, Coty, Legrand, Withings
and Snips. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted
home, CareOS delivers the future of health, beauty, wellness and
preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits
that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and Artemis are a smart
window in your life.
