Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CareOS : to Exhibit at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/CareOS-Artemis/

Company:

  CareOS

Booth/Stand:

43131

Event:

CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

http://www.care-os.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/CareOS_Tech

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UBIIt2JS9wFDnEHEmbvgQ/featured

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/care-os/

About CareOS

CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first Health & Beauty platform for all areas of wellness. Along with the Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI, AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive, personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are integrated into the platform. CareOS partners include some global brands such as Groupe Seb, Coty, Legrand, Withings and Snips. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted home, CareOS delivers the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and Artemis are a smart window in your life.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pBALTICINV : Effective communication is fundamental to quality education
AQ
06:30pALIBABA : RDB, Alibaba seek to increase Rwanda's exports to China
AQ
06:29pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
06:22pGULF WAREHOUSING QPSC : Shapoorji Pallonji claim QCA T20 Division C title
AQ
06:20pJANGHO : Australia's Healius rejects $1.2 billion bid from China's Jangho Group
RE
06:18pSamsung Electronics braces for profit drop as China slowdown chips away at demand
RE
06:09pTOKUYAMA : A New Year's Message(81KB)
PU
06:09pOTTO ENERGY : Alaska operations update winx 1
PU
06:01pFUSIONEX : privileged to host Jack Ma-chaired China Entrepreneur Club
BU
06:01pSolasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China
2GULF WAREHOUSING CO QPSC : GULF WAREHOUSING QPSC : Shapoorji Pallonji claim QCA T20 Division C title
3FUSIONEX : privileged to host Jack Ma-chaired China Entrepreneur Club
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : ALASKA OPERATIONS UPDATE WINX 1
5BARC GOLD : SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.