CarePayment : Appoints Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer

CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company, today
announced the hire of Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005447/en/
CarePayment has hired Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Pass will work with CarePayment’s senior leadership team to oversee new
strategic growth initiatives with health care providers and other
innovative players in the healthcare ecosystem that are looking to help
their patients and consumers afford the care they need when they need it.
"We are delighted to welcome Wes and expand our management team,” said
Craig Hodges, CEO of CarePayment. “It is an exciting time for our
company. Wes’s leadership and vision will be critical to charting our
continued growth and success.”
Pass comes to CarePayment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s National
For-Profit Healthcare group where he served, most recently as senior
vice president, for nearly 10 years. During his time at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Pass oversaw the delivery of advisory, credit, cash
management, and capital markets solutions to growth and established
healthcare companies nationwide. Previously, Pass was a combat arms
officer in the United States Marine Corps.
“I was in a very fortunate position at the number one banking platform
in healthcare to be exposed to unique solutions across the entire
industry, and I was especially intrigued by those that were
demonstrating high growth by positively impacting multiple constituents
in the sector,” said Pass. “I sought out an opportunity with CarePayment
because of its unique value proposition in patient financial engagement,
its proven financial results for healthcare providers, and its patient
experience approach to the healthcare affordability crisis. I am
thrilled to be a part of the CarePayment story.”
Pass is active in the Nashville community and serves as a member of the
boards of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and the Military Services
Division of Centerstone Behavioral Health; a member of the board of
directors of the Nashville Health Care Council; and the current chair of
Leadership Health Care.
He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and earned his MBA
from Wake Forest University. He lives in Nashville with his wife, Amy,
and two children.
About CarePayment
CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates
providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market.
Powered by advanced technology and analytics, its innovative patient
financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while
delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare
providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment
helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while
protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they
can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's
patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and
federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported
by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program
are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more
information at www.carepayment.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005447/en/