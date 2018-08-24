CarePayment : Appoints Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Marine and Bank of America senior vice president to manage new growth initiatives

CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company, today announced the hire of Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005447/en/

CarePayment has hired Wes Pass as Chief Strategy Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pass will work with CarePayment’s senior leadership team to oversee new strategic growth initiatives with health care providers and other innovative players in the healthcare ecosystem that are looking to help their patients and consumers afford the care they need when they need it.

"We are delighted to welcome Wes and expand our management team,” said Craig Hodges, CEO of CarePayment. “It is an exciting time for our company. Wes’s leadership and vision will be critical to charting our continued growth and success.”

Pass comes to CarePayment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s National For-Profit Healthcare group where he served, most recently as senior vice president, for nearly 10 years. During his time at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Pass oversaw the delivery of advisory, credit, cash management, and capital markets solutions to growth and established healthcare companies nationwide. Previously, Pass was a combat arms officer in the United States Marine Corps.

“I was in a very fortunate position at the number one banking platform in healthcare to be exposed to unique solutions across the entire industry, and I was especially intrigued by those that were demonstrating high growth by positively impacting multiple constituents in the sector,” said Pass. “I sought out an opportunity with CarePayment because of its unique value proposition in patient financial engagement, its proven financial results for healthcare providers, and its patient experience approach to the healthcare affordability crisis. I am thrilled to be a part of the CarePayment story.”

Pass is active in the Nashville community and serves as a member of the boards of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and the Military Services Division of Centerstone Behavioral Health; a member of the board of directors of the Nashville Health Care Council; and the current chair of Leadership Health Care.

He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and earned his MBA from Wake Forest University. He lives in Nashville with his wife, Amy, and two children.

About CarePayment

CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, its innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at www.carepayment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005447/en/