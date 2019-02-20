CarePort and Cooper University Health Care Expand Partnership to Support Value-Based Initiatives in New Jersey

CarePort
Health, a leading provider of care coordination software solutions,
today announced an expanded partnership with Cooper University Health
Care in southern New Jersey. Cooper will renew its Care Management
agreement, as well as add CarePort Connect and CarePort Insight to
support its robust portfolio of value-based programming. The new
agreement will broaden CarePort’s network in New Jersey and improve
quality of care for patients in the state.
In addition to its ACO, the AllCare Health Alliance, Cooper participates
in BPCI Advanced and several other bundled payment programs. With
Connect and Insight, Cooper can monitor patients in these programs in
real time and proactively intervene to improve outcomes. The solutions
bridge the data gap between acute and post-acute providers, so that
patients receive consistent, coordinated care across the continuum.
“We needed technology that would allow us to follow our patients after
they are discharged from the hospital,” said Elizabeth Nice, Executive
Director of Cooper’s ACO, “Getting timely, actionable data on patients
in post-acute facilities is key to improving patient outcomes.”
Cooper will also use CarePort’s solutions to manage its post-acute
network and deepen relationships with these providers.
“We’re excited to partner with Cooper Health to help the ACO provide
quality, coordinated care for their patients,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO
and founder of CarePort. “Having a complete solution set to manage
patients beginning at admission and throughout post-acute care settings
is foundational for forward-thinking partners like Cooper to succeed
under their value-based programs.”
Cooper’s extended agreement with CarePort is the first step toward
launching a collaborative of regional health systems that participate in
value-based initiatives and share data to improve the quality of care.
Cooper has been providing quality healthcare to the people of Camden
County and South Jersey since 1887. To learn more about Cooper Health,
please visit them online.
About CarePort Health
CarePort
Health provides care coordination software solutions to manage patient
transitions across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute
and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility for providers, payers, and
ACOs into the care that patients receive across care settings so that
all providers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care.
To learn more about CarePort and its full suite of solutions, please
visit them online at http://www.careporthealth.com/.
