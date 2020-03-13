Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CareSource Covers Childcare Costs for Employees through April 3, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

DAYTON, Ohio, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today CareSource President & CEO Erhardt Preitauer announced to all employees that the company will subsidize childcare for employees with school-aged children through April 3. This subsidy will support CareSource employees with the unexpected expense for childcare following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order on March 12 to close K-12 schools due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“There are times in society that define us as people and as a company. This is one of them,” said Preitauer. “This morning I pulled our leadership together to institute some immediate actions to support our employees across the country. CareSource has implemented a plan to allow maximum flexibility and support for employees. This includes flexible hours and the unprecedented step of providing reimbursement for short term childcare needs as a result of school closures and, where needed, additional paid time off.”

With over 4,200 employees serving nearly 2 million members in five states, CareSource is also working on a number of member initiatives with food banks, faith-based organizations, community partners, behavioral health and telehealth providers across its five markets. 

“This is the time to live our mission and make sure we’re stepping up in our communities to fill gaps and care for our neighbors,” said Preitauer. 

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves. For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter or like CareSource on Facebook.

Attachment 

Joseph Kelley
CareSource
5135098466
joseph.kelley@caresource.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board
AQ
06:25pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Investors
BU
06:23pFiat Chrysler plant resumes production after 24-hour halt over coronavirus fears
RE
06:22pROTHSCHILD : Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions
PU
06:22pBank of Canada lowers overnight rate target to ¾ percent
PU
06:22pCOIMA RES S P A : - Financial Calendar
PU
06:22pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Form5
PU
06:22pZIMMER BIOMET : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
PU
06:22pPRECAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON ANNUAL MEETING : Voting Alternatives
PU
06:22pT MOBILE US : Mobile Updae on COVID-19 Response
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group