CareStack :™ Announces Completion of $16 Million Financing to Expand Cloud-Based Enterprise Platform for Dental Practices

CareStack™,
a cloud-based technology platform for the dental industry, today
announced it has completed $16 million in funding led by Accel, F-Prime
Capital Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures. The company will use the
funding to expand its unique cloud-based platform that is helping dental
practices across the United States better connect patients, employers,
and dentists. F-Prime Capital Partners’ Partner Carl Byers has joined
CareStack’s Board of Directors along with Accel Partner Shekhar Kirani.
The Company also announced it has opened a new technology development
office in the Cambridge Innovation Center, based in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. This new office will help support CareStack’s existing
global operations as well as bolster current product development
projects and scale professional services capabilities.
“CareStack is helping dental practices across the country gain better
control of their operations, which is leading to better patient care. We
are excited to partner with leading firms like Accel, F-Prime Capital
Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures, along with our existing investors,
as we continue to expand the development of our cloud-based enterprise
platform and grow our network of dental practices using the platform,”
said Ben Walling, Chief Product Officer of CareStack. “In addition, the
opening of our new development office at the Cambridge Innovation Center
will help us better streamline our current product development and
utilize emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine
learning, and data science for applications specific to the dental
industry.”
CareStack’s flagship solution is a sophisticated cloud-based platform
that allows dental practices to better manage their clinical, financial,
and administrative workflows. Today, hundreds of dental practices use
CareStack to increase practice productivity, minimize costs, and improve
patient dental care. The Company’s platform leverages strong analytic
capabilities, allowing clients to better understand their business
operations while also enabling them to view patients’ complete dental
health history and up-to-date treatment records at any location.
“CareStack is bringing innovative and powerful cloud-based technology
solutions to the market to address the unique challenges of
multi-site dental practices. With less than 20 percent of dental
practices in the cloud today, CareStack’s platform represents a
transformation of what is possible for these customers,” said Byers, who
served as the Chief Financial Officer of athenahealth (NASDAQ: ATHN)
prior to joining F-Prime Capital Partners in 2012. “As a Boston-based
investment firm, we are also thrilled CareStack will join the area’s
growing health technology community with the opening of their office at
the Cambridge Innovation Center.”
About CareStack:
CareStack’s mission is to give dental healthcare practitioners greater
understanding and control over their fiscal health using cloud-based
technology. CareStack is a unique enterprise practice management
solution designed for dental practices allowing them to run more
efficient operations and deliver better patient dental care. To learn
more, please visit www.carestack.com.
