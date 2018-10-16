CareView Communications Executes Group Purchasing Agreement with Pandion Optimization Alliance

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB:
CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry,
announced the execution of a three-year group purchasing agreement with
Pandion Optimization Alliance, a 70-year old not-for-profit group
purchasing organization dedicated to member hospitals, non-acute
health-care related facilities and related industries. Pandion GPO has
thousands of members spanning 50 states and provides an array of supply
chain services and solutions including group purchasing and supply chain
consulting to help reduce costs, streamline operations and improve
performance of its members.
"It's an honor for CareView to enter into a group purchasing agreement
with Pandion for our CareView Connect System. We look forward to showing
Pandion's members how valuable our system will be in providing critical
information to their staff, caregivers and residents," stated Steven
Johnson, CareView's President and Chief Executive Officer.
The CareView Connect System is available for purchase by Pandion's
exclusive membership directly from CareView. Additional information
about CareView's products may be found on its website at www.care-view.com.
The CareView Connect System is an innovative suite of products and
services that improve the quality of life and safety of seniors who
reside in independent and assisted living facilities by passively
monitoring a resident's daily activities and using the collected data to
establish the resident's norms within their living environment.
Thereafter, the CareView Connect System can notify staff and/or
emergency responders of potential emergencies or simply when the
resident deviates from those norms.
The CareView Connect System consists of a small emergency assist button
or pendant, motion sensors, bed sensors, event sensors, and other
health/medical sensors. Resident activity levels, medication
administration, sleep patterns, and toileting can all be monitored
depending on which options are selected. Real-time resident data
establishes norms, and deviations therefrom can predict the need for
potential intervention. The CareView Connect System also allows staff
and family members to monitor a resident's quality of life through use
of visual graphs of daily activities easily accessed through a simple
app.
About CareView Communications, Inc.
CareView is the leading provider of products and services focused on
patient care and monitoring for the healthcare industry. With
concentration in the areas of fall prevention and sitter cost reduction
for hospitals and nursing homes, CareView offers the next generation of
patient care through a unique data and patient monitoring system that
connects patients, families and healthcare professionals (the "CareView
System®"). This proprietary, high-speed data network may be
deployed throughout a healthcare facility to provide it with recurring
revenue and infrastructure for future applications. Real-time bedside
and point-of-care video monitoring improves efficiency, limits
liability, and enhances the patient's quality of stay. Through continued
investment in patient care technology, CareView provides hospitals,
nursing homes, and assisted living facilities with a safe, high-quality
delivery system that brings patients the highest level of satisfaction
and comfort.
CareView has also developed and offers the CareView Connect™ System, an
innovative and integrated health and safety solution for the aging adult
population; a system specifically designed for use in the long-term care
and independent living markets. The CareView Connect System is a passive
system of in-room sensors used to establish baseline norms of each
resident's activities of daily living, which then alerts caregivers
based on the resident's deviation from those norms. The CareView Connect
System discreetly connects residents, families and caregivers by
allowing information to be viewed from any connected device via the
CareView Connect App. The CareView Connect System also functions as a
Personal Emergency Response System to automatically notify staff and/or
emergency responders.
CareView is dedicated to working with all types of hospitals, nursing
homes, assisted living facilities, and adult and independent living
centers, both domestically and internationally. Corporate offices are
located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX
75067. More information about the Company and its products and services
is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.
About Pandion Optimization Alliance
We bring thousands of like-minded organizations together to leverage
their collective strength and develop mutually beneficial relationships
through our for-profit and non-for profit arms: Sourcing and Purchasing,
Consulting, and Healthcare: Education and Advocacy. Working tirelessly
to uncover opportunities, proactively deliver new ideas, and create
smart solutions is in our DNA and our track record proves it. For more
information visit, www.pandionalliance.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of CareView Communications, Inc. to be materially different from
historical results or from any future results or projections expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers
should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. In
addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and
uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the
conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as “believes,”
“belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to
be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include
comments as to the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management
as to future events and trends affecting its business and are
necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside of the
Company's control, including the overall acceptance of the CareView
Connect System by the long-term care and independent living markets and
corresponding significant sales thereafter.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well
as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following:
including market acceptance of the Company’s services and projects, and
the Company’s continued access to capital and other risks and
uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves may differ
materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and
uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations
and speak only as of the date of such statements. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or
otherwise. More information is available on CareView's website at www.care-view.com.
