CareView Communications Executes Group Purchasing Agreement with Pandion Optimization Alliance

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announced the execution of a three-year group purchasing agreement with Pandion Optimization Alliance, a 70-year old not-for-profit group purchasing organization dedicated to member hospitals, non-acute health-care related facilities and related industries. Pandion GPO has thousands of members spanning 50 states and provides an array of supply chain services and solutions including group purchasing and supply chain consulting to help reduce costs, streamline operations and improve performance of its members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005364/en/

"It's an honor for CareView to enter into a group purchasing agreement with Pandion for our CareView Connect System. We look forward to showing Pandion's members how valuable our system will be in providing critical information to their staff, caregivers and residents," stated Steven Johnson, CareView's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The CareView Connect System is available for purchase by Pandion's exclusive membership directly from CareView. Additional information about CareView's products may be found on its website at www.care-view.com.

The CareView Connect System is an innovative suite of products and services that improve the quality of life and safety of seniors who reside in independent and assisted living facilities by passively monitoring a resident's daily activities and using the collected data to establish the resident's norms within their living environment. Thereafter, the CareView Connect System can notify staff and/or emergency responders of potential emergencies or simply when the resident deviates from those norms.

The CareView Connect System consists of a small emergency assist button or pendant, motion sensors, bed sensors, event sensors, and other health/medical sensors. Resident activity levels, medication administration, sleep patterns, and toileting can all be monitored depending on which options are selected. Real-time resident data establishes norms, and deviations therefrom can predict the need for potential intervention. The CareView Connect System also allows staff and family members to monitor a resident's quality of life through use of visual graphs of daily activities easily accessed through a simple app.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

CareView is the leading provider of products and services focused on patient care and monitoring for the healthcare industry. With concentration in the areas of fall prevention and sitter cost reduction for hospitals and nursing homes, CareView offers the next generation of patient care through a unique data and patient monitoring system that connects patients, families and healthcare professionals (the "CareView System®"). This proprietary, high-speed data network may be deployed throughout a healthcare facility to provide it with recurring revenue and infrastructure for future applications. Real-time bedside and point-of-care video monitoring improves efficiency, limits liability, and enhances the patient's quality of stay. Through continued investment in patient care technology, CareView provides hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities with a safe, high-quality delivery system that brings patients the highest level of satisfaction and comfort.

CareView has also developed and offers the CareView Connect™ System, an innovative and integrated health and safety solution for the aging adult population; a system specifically designed for use in the long-term care and independent living markets. The CareView Connect System is a passive system of in-room sensors used to establish baseline norms of each resident's activities of daily living, which then alerts caregivers based on the resident's deviation from those norms. The CareView Connect System discreetly connects residents, families and caregivers by allowing information to be viewed from any connected device via the CareView Connect App. The CareView Connect System also functions as a Personal Emergency Response System to automatically notify staff and/or emergency responders.

CareView is dedicated to working with all types of hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult and independent living centers, both domestically and internationally. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

About Pandion Optimization Alliance

We bring thousands of like-minded organizations together to leverage their collective strength and develop mutually beneficial relationships through our for-profit and non-for profit arms: Sourcing and Purchasing, Consulting, and Healthcare: Education and Advocacy. Working tirelessly to uncover opportunities, proactively deliver new ideas, and create smart solutions is in our DNA and our track record proves it. For more information visit, www.pandionalliance.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CareView Communications, Inc. to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, including the overall acceptance of the CareView Connect System by the long-term care and independent living markets and corresponding significant sales thereafter.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: including market acceptance of the Company’s services and projects, and the Company’s continued access to capital and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. More information is available on CareView's website at www.care-view.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005364/en/