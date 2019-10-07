Log in
Career Development is Key to Winning the War on Talent

10/07/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

BAI Addresses this Issue for Financial Services through the BAI Emerging Leaders Network

In a recent survey of financial services executives, conducted by BAI, 49% said that career advancement was their number one pain-point. So, as financial services companies compete for talent against technology, retail and other sectors, they must find creative ways to effectively attract top talent, develop their current team and retain their rising stars.

With this in mind, BAI introduced the BAI Emerging Leaders Network. Now, in its second year, this compelling professional development program helps professionals with less than 10 years of experience in financial services become stronger leaders, build their network and drive positive change in the industry. Nominated by senior executives from banks and credit unions of all asset sizes, these professionals have access to exciting learning, mentoring, networking and visibility opportunities that foster career development and success.

“With so much pressure on financial services companies to compete and win today, it’s imperative to make it a priority to foster the growth and development of top, high potential talent,” said Debbie Bianucci, President & CEO, BAI “The BAI Emerging Leaders Network is a way to do that by recognizing the importance of the next generation of leaders. We help equip rising stars with knowledge and access to expertise as part of their professional development plans that will drive their own success and that of their companies.”

The class of 2019/2020 will officially kick off their year-long program with an event in Boston, MA, scheduled Oct 8-10, 2019. Over the course of 2.5 days, these leaders will have an opportunity to participate in interactive professional development sessions with access to thought leaders from inside and outside the industry. They will also interact with other emerging leaders to gain perspectives on critical industry issues impacting the business today. The interaction will continue year-round with podcasts and digital dialogues with senior industry and professional development leaders.

The full list of Emerging Leaders can be found here. To learn more about the BAI Emerging Leader Network and its benefits, visit BAI Emerging Leaders Network.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. We’re passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.


© Business Wire 2019
