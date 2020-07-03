CAREER OPPORTUNITY BUSINESS ANALYST

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) is seeking a Business Analyst to join its IT Department.

JOB SUMMARY:

Designs, programs and assesses business change needs and impact and analyses customer requests in order to apply system solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Participates in interviews with personnel from area under study, to learn the purpose of proposed system and information requirements of processes involved in the data flow.

• Performs assigned portions of feasibility/cost/benefit studies for establishing new or revised systems.

• Assists the Senior Analyst in the development of project proposals and evaluates technical feasibility of proposed systems for end user departments. Involved in the analysis of detailed system factors including input and output requirements, information flow and hardware and/or software requirements. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago was established by an Act of Parliament on December 12, 1964. At that time it was given the following mandate, which remains its mission statement to this day: "The Bank shall have as its purpose the promotion of such monetary, credit and exchange policies as would foster monetary and nancial stability and public con dence and be favourable to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago."

• Prepares systems documentation inclusive of business requirements, process maps and workflows, user operating procedures all according to established standards; prepares detailed system designs and functional specifications for new or revised systems; develops programming code, create test plans in conjunction with users and debug systems.

• Plans, develops and customizes required training for end users.

• Assists in defining standards, policies and procedures related to network, operating systems and databases.

• Maintains compliance with all ITIL procedures and quality standards.

• Performs other related job functions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A first degree (at least Lower Second Class Honours or G.P.A OF 3.0) in Computer Science or any related discipline or Professional Qualification.

• Working knowledge in various programming language, e.g. C+, .NET.

• At least 1-3 years' experience in a similar capacity. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago is widely respected as a monetary policy authority and guardian of nancial stability grounded in international best practices. Its policies are credible and transparent and inspire con dence in the domestic currency. Its actions foster the growth and development of the economy and improve the well-being of our citizens.

• Knowledge and experience in each phase of the System Development Life Cycle methodologies (SDLC) and in particular requirements definition and analysis.

• Knowledge of web application development and mobile application development.

SKILLS AND TRAINING CONSIDERED AS ASSETS FOR THE JOB:

• ITIL Foundation Certification.

• Ability to perform programming assignments.

• Documentation Skills.

• Problem Solving Analytical Skills.

• Critical Thinking Skills.

• Basic knowledge of web application development and mobile application development.

To Apply:

Please email your CV tocareers@hrc-associates.comand include "Business Analyst, CBTT Application" in the subject line of your email.

Closing Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

We wish to thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those favourably considered will be contacted.