Career Opportunity Technician II - Electronics

Created 03 Jul, 2020

General Press Release

The Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill a post of Technician II - Electronics, Facilities Management Department.

The successful candidate will be required to coordinate and execute preventative maintenance and repair of facility systems and to assist with the coordination of projects and the supervision of external contractors.

The duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

Coordinating the maintenance of electrical, electronic, mechanical, A/C and chemical systems.

Planning, organising and coordinating assigned projects.

Supervising the activities of the Maintenance Technician I and Maintenance Assistants as required.

Supervising and monitoring the work of contractors and providing technical assistance to ensure compliance with standards.

Carrying out advanced troubleshooting on equipment and facility problems, effecting repairs as necessary and documenting and submitting reports on all such activities.

City and Guilds Certificate, Parts 1 and 2 in Electrical/Electronic/ Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Five (5) years' experience as an electrician/electronics or air-condition/ mechanical technician

Proficiency in wordprocessing, database and spreadsheet applications.

The successful candidate must have the ability toread and interpret blueprints and sketches. He/She must have good interpersonal and organisational skills and good oral and written communication skills.

Willingness to handle dangerous chemicals

Willingness to carry out work at above normal heights

Knowledge of the uses of mechanical tools and equipment

Salary and benefits, including group life insurance, group medical insurance and pension, will be in accordance with the Bank's policies.

Interested persons should submit their job application and curriculum vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, Central Bank of Barbados, P.O. Box 1016, Bridgetown or email hrinfo@centralbank.org.bb no later than July 10, 2020.

Please be advised that only suitable Applications will be acknowledged.