CareerArc : Outplacement Acquired by Multibillion-Dollar Global HR Leader Gi Group

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc , a global leader in social recruiting and outplacement technology, today announced the acquisition of the outplacement arm of its business by Gi Group, Italy's largest multibillion-dollar, multinational human resources (HR) services company. CareerArc Outplacement will be rebranded as Intoo USA and will join Gi Group's portfolio of operations in more than 57 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Intoo USA marks Gi Group's strategic expansion into the U.S., bringing more than 20 years of experience supporting over 20,000 companies with outplacement, temporary and permanent staffing, advanced outsourcing, search and selection, training and HR consulting services.

"We've spent the last six years working to pioneer on-demand career coaching for today's job seekers with an award-winning outplacement platform at CareerArc," said Robin D. Richards, CEO of CareerArc. "Our international expansion began when we partnered with Career Star Group in 2019, and we're thrilled to further expedite our growth by becoming Gi Group's first US-based Intoo brand."

Taking a look at the market size, the U.S. human resources management software industry is valued at $16 billion and expected to grow by nearly 12% between 2020 and 2027. CareerArc Outplacement has doubled its client base over the last several years and has helped tens of thousands of job seekers in their career transition already in 2020, including helping the unemployed find work during the COVID-19 crisis.

"With the acquisition of CareerArc Outplacement, we are entering the strategic U.S. market for the first time ever," said Stefano Colli-Lanzi, CEO of Gi Group. "This move is in line with our medium-term development strategy and growth goal, which is to become a $6 billion multinational within the next five years, established among the top five multinationals in Europe and the top 10 globally. The acquisition allows us to strengthen our career transition services, helping people improve their employability in an increasingly dynamic and demanding labor market."

Robin D. Richards will serve as chairman of the board of directors for Intoo USA. Yair Riemer, former President of Career Transition Services at CareerArc, is now the CEO of Intoo USA. All staff members working in CareerArc's Outplacement department have transitioned to Intoo USA as part of the acquisition for continuity of service for clients and job seekers.

"Gi Group is an incredibly impressive company in the employment space, and we are thrilled about CareerArc Outplacement being the strategic foundation for launching the group's Intoo brand in the U.S.," said Yair Riemer, former President of Career Transition Services at CareerArc, and new CEO of Intoo USA. "With the expanded support and resources made available by Gi Group, we look forward to continuing on our path of innovation and growing our product and service offerings for our clients and job seekers around the world."

About Gi Group

Gi Group is Italy's largest multinational staffing company and is one of the world's largest providers of services dedicated to developing the labor market. The Group has supported over 20,000 companies and operates in the following sectors: temporary and permanent staffing, search and selection, executive search, training, employment support, HR administration, outsourcing, and HR consultancy. Its international expansion began in 2007, and by the end of 2010, Gi Group became a part of the WEC - World Employment Confederation - the international confederation of employment agencies, and was deemed a Global Corporate Member. Gi Group now operates in over 57 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

About CareerArc

CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.

