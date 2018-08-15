CareerOneStop : Accepting Submissions from Job Banks

CareerOneStop is accepting submissions from private and non-profit job banks to be included in its Job Finder. The Job Finder allows users to search for jobs by any occupation and any U.S. location. Currently, four national job banks are included in Job Finder job results: NLx, America’s Job Exchange, CareerBuilder, and Indeed.

CareerOneStop is a 20-year-old national career information suite of websites sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor. It offers more than 60 interactive tools and had more than 33 million visits in the last year. CareerOneStop’s Job Finder tool received more than 7 million page views over the last year and experienced a 100% increase in job search traffic over the last six months. The Job Finder ranks #3 on Google, according to SEO company Moz.

Organizations that operate private and non-profit job banks are encouraged to visit CareerOneStop’s Job Bank Solicitation page for details on how to apply for consideration for inclusion. The solicitation will remain open until 09/26/18.

In the event that CareerOneStop receives a large-enough number of qualified job bank submissions to affect usability of the tool, inclusion will be at the discretion of CareerOneStop based on the reach of the job bank (average number of jobs, number of users, etc.). Links to job banks not selected for inclusion in the Job Finder may be prominently listed on one or more pages on CareerOneStop.org. In addition, CareerOneStop may create a finder tool or other search option so job seekers can find those job banks that fit their needs.

Please contact CareerOneStop with your feedback or questions:

Phone: 1-877-348-0502

TTY: 1-877-348-0501

Email: info@CareerOneStop.org

Website: www.CareerOneStop.org

