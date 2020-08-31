Log in
Caregiver Inc. : Enters 5th State with Acquisition of Soto ALG in Georgia

08/31/2020 | 09:58am EDT

Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today it has acquired Soto ALG. The purchase of the company marks Caregiver’s seventeenth acquisition since 2015 and expansion into a fifth state. Caregiver has operations in Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and now, Georgia. The company employs approximately 4,200 employees and serves more than 2,500 individuals.

“As part of our strategic plan to grow Caregiver to provide quality services for more individuals with disabilities in communities across the U.S., we are partnering with reputable service providers who share our same goals and ideals,” said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver. “Soto ALG has maintained a focus on providing excellent care, adopting leading edge technology, and treating employees with fairness and respect. We’re excited to welcome them to the Caregiver family.”

Allan Soto is the founder and operator of Soto ALG, which he started more than 13 years ago with a single group home. Soto’s vision was to build a leading service delivery model to support individuals diagnosed with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Savannah and Augusta.

“Over the years, we have developed a strong culture where people are proud to work here and to serve individuals in our communities,” said Soto. “As the business has evolved, I decided it was time to find a partner that could support our growth and legacy while maintaining our principles and focus on quality services. I believe Caregiver is that partner for today and beyond.”

Soto ALG employs 200 full-time employees and contractors to support approximately 200 individuals with services that include group homes, supported living, day habilitation, and shared living. Caregiver completed the acquisition on August 19, 2020.

About Caregiver Inc.

At Caregiver, we are guided by a mission to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead their unique lives with dignity, independence, and inclusion. Respect for an individual’s abilities is the foundation of our work. We provide intermediate, home and community care services in innovative and loving environments to thousands of individuals through our affiliates in Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and Georgia. They include Unified Care Group, Southern Concepts, River Gardens, Daybreak Community Services Inc., St. Giles Living Centers, DSA, HHC Omni Support Services, Houston Group Homes, Personal Care Choices, Cori Care, Absolute Care, Pine Ridge-Pine Village, and Soto ALG. Learn more about Caregiver at www.cg-idd.com or call (800) 299-5161.

Reporters may contact Liz Bradford, lbradford@bradfordpr.com or (214) 202-8830.


© Business Wire 2020
