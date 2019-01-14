Caregivers Will Be Honored as Saints in New Orleans Gift Bag Assembly Event, Organized by ACSIA Partners

NEW ORLEANS, La., Jan 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- While the New Orleans Saints give their all on the football field, caregivers give their all in sickrooms, bedrooms, and care centers. They are also "saints." They will be honored for their devotion in a "Caregiver Gift Bag Assembly & Giveaway" event, 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, New Orleans. Organized by ACSIA Partners, the event will include representatives from a dozen care-related organizations.



During the event, the representatives will participate in a hands-on project while mingling with their peers. They will fill 300 care bags with items ranging from hand sanitizer and tissues to snacks and reading matter.



"The idea is to provide pick-up-and-go items caregivers might need in an emergency," says Denise Gott, CEO of ACSIA Partners, the national long-term care insurance agency. "Just as important, we want to let caregivers know someone is thinking of them and appreciates them."



Also included in the event will be uplifting talks on the importance of caregiving, by three leaders of care organizations:

* Liezette Felicione, Corporate Director of Business Development, Brookdale Senior Living: "Those who care for loved ones often sacrifice their own needs. The items in these bags will provide comfort, hope, and a little rejuvenation."



* John Schall, CEO, Caregiver Action Network: "In the past, we have provided gift bags to thousands of family caregivers ... and they're really thankful. One woman said she had to take her husband to the hospital twice, and the items were a life-saver."



* Tafa Jefferson, CEO, Amada Senior Care: "Caregivers tending to the homebound and those in community settings should be heralded as heroes. In many cases they have no voice, and should be recognized for their noble calling. We're proud to play a small role in recognizing these amazing individuals."



At the end of the event, 250 bags will be presented to Kingsley Adult Day Care of New Orleans, for them to distribute within their services. The center provides seniors and medically fragile adults with a hospitable and comfortable environment (up to 8 hours each week day) while caregivers take care of their responsibilities. The gift bags will acknowledge the vital role the caregivers play.



The center's Director of Adult Services, Jessica Boykin, will be on hand to say a few words and accept the bags.



The rest of the bags will be presented to Care Action Network of Washington, D.C., for selective distribution nationally.



Items for the gift bags will be provided by Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, OneAmerica, Genworth, LifeSecure, Brighthouse Financial, Amada Senior Care, and Securian Financial. Representatives from these organizations will attend to present their donations.



Members of the media are invited.



About ACSIA Partners LLC:



ACSIA is one of America's largest and most experienced long-term care insurance agencies serving all states. More than 100 of their agents and staff will be on hand to support the gift bag effort.



Learn more at: https://www.acsiapartners.com/.



