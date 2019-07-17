Carel Industries S p A : New appointments in the Eastern Europe, Middle East And Africa region

As part of the Group's constant international expansion and with the aim of strengthening our regional structures, Mirco Cauz, formerly Managing Director of CAREL Central and Southern Europe, has been appointed to the role of Regional CEO for the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Region (EEMEA), reporting directly to Francesco Nalini, CAREL CEO.

In this new regional organisation, the Managing Directors of the CAREL Russia, CAREL Middle East, Alfaco Poland, CAREL Ukraine, CAREL South Africa and CAREL Central and Southern Europe subsidiaries will all report to him.

'It is an honour for me to be appointed to this prestigious position in a growing group such as CAREL', Mirco Cauz commented. 'Our colleagues in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region stand out for their experience and professionalism: it will be a privilege to work with them and together find the best synergies for organising the team and consolidating our presence on the market, by anticipating our customers' requirements'.

Concurrently, the position of Managing Director of CAREL Central and Southern Europe has been assigned to Marco Galluppi, formerly part of the team as Business Development Manager for Turkey & West Asia.