Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carel Industries S p A : World Refrigeration Day and the UIT conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 03:55am EDT

Wednesday 26 June 26th marks World Refrigeration Day, an initiative aimed at increasing the reputation of air-conditioning and refrigeration around the world. The objective is to promote the contribution of HVAC/R in different areas of modern life. From medicine, nutrition, agriculture and process engineering to data and IT, refrigeration technologies are now fundamental and essential for our society.

Numerous events have been planned to celebrate the success and achievements of the HVAC/R sector. These include the initiative supported by CAREL Ibérica at the University of Madrid, organised by associations AEFYT (Asociación de empresas de frío y sus tecnologías) and AFEC (Asociación Fabricantes de Equipos de Climatización,), and with the collaboration of AFAR (Asociación de Fabricantes Andaluces de Refrigeración y Climatización). At the opening of the event there will be an introduction on the history of refrigeration, followed by two seminars for engineers, installers and refrigeration technicians.

For World Refrigeration Day in Italy, on the other hand, CAREL will be supporting the 'Refrigerants: heat transfer and applications' symposium, held as part of the 37th UIT Heat Transfer Conference, organised by the University of Padova - Department of Industrial Engineering, in collaboration with the CNR-Institute for Construction Technologies and with the support of the IIR - International Institute of Refrigeration. The aim of the symposium is to present technological developments in heat transfer and in the use of refrigerants in the air-conditioning and refrigeration sectors. The focus will be on natural and synthetic refrigerants, with specific attention to high efficiency solutions.


https://worldrefrigerationday.org/

https://www.uitconference2019.it/site/symposium

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 07:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.3 - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
PU
04:50aL'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S A : FY2019 Annual Results
PU
04:50aAFCON 2019 : Eagles go into hiding for Burundi tie
AQ
04:50aAFCON 2019 : Rohr names Chukwueze as Eagles' joker
AQ
04:50aMODERN DENTAL : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04:50aBT : University Hospitals Birmingham, BT and WM5G demonstrate UK's first remote ultrasound over a public 5G network
PU
04:50aAFCON 2019 TV BROADCAST : NNPC assures NTA/HotSports of support
AQ
04:50aNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Star Lager to unveil TV commercial in Support of Super Eagles
AQ
04:49aWNS : CEO delivers keynote address at Aon's 12th Annual Performance and Rewards Conference
AQ
04:49aBAJAJ FINANCE : Travel smart this monsoon with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
4RENAULT : Renault, Nissan Join With Waymo -- WSJ
5UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About