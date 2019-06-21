Carel Industries S p A : World Refrigeration Day and the UIT conference

Wednesday 26 June 26th marks World Refrigeration Day, an initiative aimed at increasing the reputation of air-conditioning and refrigeration around the world. The objective is to promote the contribution of HVAC/R in different areas of modern life. From medicine, nutrition, agriculture and process engineering to data and IT, refrigeration technologies are now fundamental and essential for our society.

Numerous events have been planned to celebrate the success and achievements of the HVAC/R sector. These include the initiative supported by CAREL Ibérica at the University of Madrid, organised by associations AEFYT (Asociación de empresas de frío y sus tecnologías) and AFEC (Asociación Fabricantes de Equipos de Climatización,), and with the collaboration of AFAR (Asociación de Fabricantes Andaluces de Refrigeración y Climatización). At the opening of the event there will be an introduction on the history of refrigeration, followed by two seminars for engineers, installers and refrigeration technicians.

For World Refrigeration Day in Italy, on the other hand, CAREL will be supporting the 'Refrigerants: heat transfer and applications' symposium, held as part of the 37th UIT Heat Transfer Conference, organised by the University of Padova - Department of Industrial Engineering, in collaboration with the CNR-Institute for Construction Technologies and with the support of the IIR - International Institute of Refrigeration. The aim of the symposium is to present technological developments in heat transfer and in the use of refrigerants in the air-conditioning and refrigeration sectors. The focus will be on natural and synthetic refrigerants, with specific attention to high efficiency solutions.



https://worldrefrigerationday.org/

https://www.uitconference2019.it/site/symposium

