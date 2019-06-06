Log in
Carelike : Post-Acute Care Directory Joins the Epic App Orchard

06/06/2019 | 05:01am EDT

New integration adds advanced post-acute care discharge capabilities to the nation’s leading health information management system

Carelike, a data management and directory resource company, announced its availability on the Epic App Orchard to support discharge care teams. The integrated post-acute care resource enables rapid, detailed, robust searches of a national crowd-sourced data directory of relevant community discharge data, directly within Epic. It is designed to improve workflow efficiencies and reduce risks to patients during care transitions.

The Carelike Discharge Directory Resource is currently available for Clinical Case Management Community Resource Directory lookup activity in Epic 2018 and later versions, and for the Continued Care & Services Coordination tool in Epic 2017 and later versions.

Carelike is dedicated to optimizing data management and ease of use to enable safe and appropriate transitions throughout the care continuum. The company believes better care transitions start with complete, accurate post-acute care databases built on a strong data management and technology foundation.

"This integration will be a tremendous resource for discharge care teams and our hospital partners that are looking to use Epic,” notes Shae McBride, General Manager at Carelike. “This level of integration minimizes the work required for IT and Care teams to manage complex post-acute care data directories.”

McBride explains, “Most care teams must use multiple and disparate sources to locate appropriate resources for patients. The process is time consuming and the data is often inaccurate. Carelike’s integration gives care teams and clinicians immediate access to a current database producing customized directories and efficient workflow.”

ABOUT CARELIKE

Carelike provides data management services and manages a nationally used and crowd-sourced post-acute and community care data directory. Carelike supports health systems, pharmaceutical and life science companies, advocacy groups, payers and employer workforce enhancement programs. The company’s comprehensive directory is used by hospital discharge care teams and case managers, call centers, patient counselors, employee assistance counselors, patient advocates, family caregivers, and patients.

For additional information about the company, visit the Carelike website at www.Carelike.com.

If you’d like to learn more about Carelike’s Epic integration please contact kweisbrodt@carelike.com.

SOURCE: Carelike.com


© Business Wire 2019
