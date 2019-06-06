Carelike : Post-Acute Care Directory Joins the Epic App Orchard

Carelike,
a data management and directory resource company, announced its
availability on the Epic App Orchard to support discharge care teams.
The integrated post-acute care resource enables rapid, detailed, robust
searches of a national crowd-sourced data directory of relevant
community discharge data, directly within Epic. It is designed to
improve workflow efficiencies and reduce risks to patients during care
transitions.
The Carelike Discharge Directory Resource is currently available for
Clinical Case Management Community Resource Directory lookup activity in
Epic 2018 and later versions, and for the Continued Care & Services
Coordination tool in Epic 2017 and later versions.
Carelike is dedicated to optimizing data management and ease of use to
enable safe and appropriate transitions throughout the care continuum.
The company believes better care transitions start with complete,
accurate post-acute care databases built on a strong data management and
technology foundation.
"This integration will be a tremendous resource for discharge care teams
and our hospital partners that are looking to use Epic,” notes Shae
McBride, General Manager at Carelike. “This level of integration
minimizes the work required for IT and Care teams to manage complex
post-acute care data directories.”
McBride explains, “Most care teams must use multiple and disparate
sources to locate appropriate resources for patients. The process is
time consuming and the data is often inaccurate. Carelike’s integration
gives care teams and clinicians immediate access to a current database
producing customized directories and efficient workflow.”
ABOUT CARELIKE
Carelike provides data management services and manages a nationally used
and crowd-sourced post-acute and community care data directory. Carelike
supports health systems, pharmaceutical and life science companies,
advocacy groups, payers and employer workforce enhancement programs. The
company’s comprehensive directory is used by hospital discharge care
teams and case managers, call centers, patient counselors, employee
assistance counselors, patient advocates, family caregivers, and
patients.
For additional information about the company, visit the Carelike website
at www.Carelike.com.
If you’d like to learn more about Carelike’s Epic integration please
contact kweisbrodt@carelike.com.
