Carestream to Launch Budget-Friendly Focus 35C Detector and Retrofit Solution with Image Suite Software

11/05/2019 | 08:33am EST

Carestream’s new Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software offers healthcare providers a cost-effective way to tap the power of digital medical imaging. This retrofit solution will be displayed at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America annual conference (booth #7513, North Hall) and is expected to be commercially available later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005423/en/

Carestream’s new Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software provides a cost-effective way to tap the power of digital medical imaging. (Photo: Business Wire)

The highly economical solution is powered by Carestream’s Eclipse image processing engine and combines advanced image processing with broad functionality—easily transforming an analog X-ray room into a full wireless digital radiography (DR) system.

“This is Carestream’s low-cost detector solution, primarily for small medical facilities and hospitals, as well as specialty practices,” said Jill Hamman, Worldwide Marketing Manager for Global X-ray Solutions at Carestream. “The Focus 35C Detector provides facilities with an ease-of-entry point to upgrade to wireless DR technology.”

For smaller facilities, the Focus 35C also increases productivity and efficiency while offering a simple, intuitive user interface and automated workflow.

“The Focus 35C Detector comes paired with our Image Suite software, offering a complete imaging package, so the customer can get all the capabilities of a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), without having to invest in all the bells and whistles of a larger PACS,” Ms. Hamman said. “Technologists will have the ability to view images immediately on screen when they capture them versus when they use an analog system. Small facilities can have a total end-to-end solution that’s going to give them wireless digital radiography technology at a very affordable price.”

The Focus 35C Detector with Image Suite Software is currently designed as a retrofit solution and works as an independent, standalone product.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Rx only

2019


© Business Wire 2019
