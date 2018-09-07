Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carey International Names Sandy Miller New Chief Executive Officer And Dan Miller Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey International, Inc., the leading provider of innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management, announced today it has named Sandy Miller as its new Chief Executive Officer and has tapped Dan Miller to fill the role of Chief Operating Officer. Both officers will join Mitchell Lahr, Carey International's current Chief Financial Officer, in the formation of the new Office of the CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Carey International, Inc.)

Sandy Miller brings over thirty years of experience in the travel and transportation industries to Carey International.  Most notably, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Budget Group, Inc., the NYSE listed parent of Budget Rent a Car Corporation from 1997 to 2003.  Most recently, Sandy served as a founding Partner at Basin Street Partners, an investment management firm based in South Florida.  Previously, Mr. Miller was the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Team Rental Group, a NASDAQ listed company that owned various transportation businesses throughout the United States, including a number of large Budget Rent a Car franchises. 

Joining Mr. Miller in the Office of the CEO as Carey International's new COO is his son, and business partner, Dan Miller.

Dan Miller has spent the past eight years in the travel and transportation industries, including consultating for hedge funds with investments in the travel and transportation sectors.  A graduate of Georgetown University, Mr. Miller also serves as a Partner at Basin Street Partners where he is responsible for the firm's investment activities in the travel, transportation, real estate and financial services industries. 

"It's an exciting time for the ground transportation industry and Carey International is a company that is doing exciting things," said Sandy Miller, CEO of Carey International. "There is a tremendous amount of opportunity in the marketplace right now, and Dan and I are both pleased to be joining such a well-positioned company."

About Carey International, Inc.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey® features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque® offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carey-international-names-sandy-miller-new-chief-executive-officer-and-dan-miller-chief-operating-officer-300708968.html

SOURCE Carey International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pDRAGONTAIL : wins large order from Domino's Pizza
AQ
03:32pMARATHON PETROLEUM : GBR employees continue with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts
PU
03:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD. (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) Poised to Gain as Electric Vehicle Industry Remains Concerned About Access to “Clean” Cobalt
AQ
03:31pIndustrea Acquisition Corp. to Acquire Leading Provider of Concrete Pumping and Waste Management Services, Concrete Pumping Holdings
GL
03:31pKentucky Comes Together on October 13 to Walk4Hearing
BU
03:30pALPHAGRAPHICS MISSOULA : Receives Highest And Most Coveted Award From Franchisor For Excellence In Performance And Brand Stewardship
PR
03:29pTHEMAVEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:28pGold and Copper Prices Under Pressure
DJ
03:27pTULLOW OIL : Ministry of Mines and Energy announces commencement of the drilling of the Cormorant-1 well by Tullow Oil on the Namibian offshore
AQ
03:27pTRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT : Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of a Class "A" Office Property in GTA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.