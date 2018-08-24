Log in
Cargill Meat Solutions Recalls Ground Beef Products due to Possible E. coli O157:H7 Contamination

08/24/2018 | 01:47am CEST

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2018-Cargill Meat Solutions, a Fort Morgan, Colo. establishment, is recalling approximately 25,288 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ground beef items were produced on Aug. 16, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

  • 10-lb. chubs of 'EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF' with 'Use/Frz. By Sep 05' on the chub label and a 'PACK DATE 08/16/2018' on the box label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 86R' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 22 by the establishment when they reviewed their records and determined that the product may be associated with product that was presumptive positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company then notified FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-844-419-1574. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Michael Martin, Cargill's Director of Communications, at (316) 291-2126.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:46:06 UTC
