Cargill : expands previously announced voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to high, excessive, or elevated aflatoxin levels

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's animal nutrition business is expanding its voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA's action levels. This is an expansion of the recall initiated May 6, 2019 and is the result of Cargill's internal investigation that identified additional products containing an ingredient provided from the same supplier referenced in the May 6, 2019 recall announcement. The expansion includes products manufactured between October 31, 2018 and March 1, 2019.

Livestock, horses, and poultry exposed to elevated levels of aflatoxin are at risk of exposure to several health effects. Aflatoxicosis has the same acute and chronic adverse effects and health consequences across all species and age classes (immature and mature). Immature animals are more sensitive to aflatoxins. Acute aflatoxicosis may result in generalized hemorrhage, bloody diarrhea and death in 1-3 days. In addition, aflatoxin toxicity can cause reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain, liver damage, jaundice, and eventually death.

Cargill has received a small number of adverse event reports. These reports are currently being investigated to determine if they are related to the recalled feed. Cargill is voluntarily expanding the scope of this recall.

The following affected products were manufactured at Cargill's Cleveland, North Carolina, facility and are being recalled from retail outlets and distributors in the Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia markets.

To view the label for each product, please click on the link in the table below that corresponds to that product.

Additionally, the following previously recalled affected products were also manufactured and sold in the eastern United States and removed from retail shelves throughout February, March, and April 2019.

Consumers and other end users who have any of the affected lots in their possession should return remaining product to their local dealer or retailer for a replacement or full refund. For more information, call 833-224-2003.

At Cargill, the safety of our products and the well-being of the animals we feed is our top priority. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

