Cargill fiscal 2020 revenue rises 1% to $114.6 billion

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader
Cargill Inc said on Thursday its revenue for fiscal
2020, which ended on May 31, rose to $114.6 billion, up 1% from
the prior year.
For the first time since 1996, the privately held company
halted public reporting of most of its quarterly and annual
financial data this year.
Cargill reinvested, on average, 80% of operating cash flow
back into the company, it said in an emailed statement.
The revenue bump was Cargill's third in the last four years,
after U.S. flooding and the U.S.-China trade war sliced revenues
by 1% in fiscal 2019, according to company disclosures.
The supply chains of agricultural commodities traders have
been upended again as the coronavirus pandemic forced meat
packers and biofuel producers to halt production while stoking
demand for at-home meal ingredients.
Outbreaks forced closures of some Cargill facilities,
including a Alberta beef plant that produces patties for
McDonald's restaurants.
Cargill said all of its North American beef plants have
reopened as of early June with "enhanced safety procedures."
