Cargill's newest addition to sweetener portfolio offers food and beverage manufactures label-friendly 30% sugar reduction

MECHELEN, Belgium, July 07, 2020 - Food and beverage manufacturers in Europe who are looking for label friendly, reduced sugar options can look to Cargill's newest sweetener C✩TruSweet® 01795 to enable a 30% sugar and calorie reduction in beverages and other food applications via lower usage levels.

'Soft drinks and sugar-laden foods have come under regulatory scrutiny, and with the establishment of various national sugar taxes, manufacturers are looking for simple, innovative solutions, without impacting the sweet taste consumers expect,' said Phillippe Chouvy, Cargill's business development manager for sweeteners in Europe.

Cargill's C✩TruSweet® 01795 is a 95% pure fructose syrup that is characterized by a naturally higher relative sweetness than sucrose. It delivers the same sweet taste at lower usage levels therefore enabling the 30% sugar and calorie reduction and an even further reduction when combined with high-intensity sweeteners. As fructose is a natural occurring sugar, and often referred to as fruit sugar, it answers consumer demand for nature-derived, recognizable ingredients--its fast sweetness onset enhances freshness and it boosts fruity flavor notes, making it a perfect match for fruity beverages and food, such as fruit preparation and fillings, ice creams, dairy and sports nutrition products.

'With Cargill's already extensive nature-derived sweetener portfolio, from full- to no-calorie solutions, adding more simple solutions that enable sugar reduction to our portfolio enhances the offerings we can make to our customers in Europe. Combined with our application, formulation & technical expertise in beverages and food, we can now better support our customers' needs, whether it's reformulation or new product development projects,' continues Chouvy.

As stevia-based sweeteners have quickly become a favorite high-intensity sweetener, Cargill's C✩TruSweet® 01795 can also deliver greater sugar and calorie reduction targets of 65% when combined with stevia. The combination works well as fructose is fast in sweetness onset and stevia creates more lasting sweetness. Furthermore, in comparison to crystalline fructose, C✩TruSweet® 01795 is a ready to use syrup that offers manufacturers significant cost benefits for their sugar reduced formulations.