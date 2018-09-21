Cargill : statement on September 19, 2018 ground beef recall

September 20, 2018

We were distressed to learn a fatality may be related to an E.coli contamination of one of our products. Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected by this issue.

We want to make sure that consumers understand how to identify and safely dispose of any questionable ground chuck. All affected product was pulled from supermarket shelves, but consumers may still have it in their freezers, so it is important that they take action to prevent possible illness.

We are working in lock step with the USDA to notify consumers. A list of products involved in this recall can be found here. If there is any doubt, consumers should throw it out.

At Cargill, food safety is something we work hard at every day. Internal and external food safety teams are assessing the processes at Fort Morgan and our other facilities to ensure we continue to deliver safe food to our customers and consumers.