Cargo Inspection Market by Industry (Oil , Gas, & Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, and Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The cargo inspection market is expected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in
2018 to USD 2.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.66% between 2018 and
2023.
Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing demand
for quality assured commodity and increased international trade of
various commodities. Trading house across regions strive to enhance the
quality and standards of goods that are imported and exported in the
overseas markets, especially in developed countries where stringent
regulations are imposed on imported goods. Moreover, the increasing
global ago-commodity trade propel the growth of the cargo inspection
market. However, different geographies have varying regulations and
standards of inspections, which could lead to conflicts regarding the
acceptance of local and international standards,
This growth is attributed to the formulation of stringent regulations
and standards to ensure the quality and safety of products, and
increasing awareness among consumers regarding the quality of
agricultural products and food. Cargo inspection services in agriculture
carry out highly specialized cargo surveys of food and agricultural
products to assess their condition. It includes the grain test for
moisture, density, percentage of damaged grains, and infestation.
North America has some notable amount of export of agro-commodities such
as oilseeds, fertilizers, and cereals. US is the major exporter of
agro-commodities among North American countries. The US has some
rigorous standards for imported goods. The retail sector in Mexico has
witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years. Some of the key
factors driving the growth in the country's retail sales are the
increasing income levels of the middle class, rising access to credit
and continuous development of organized retail infrastructure.
Key players in this market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas
SA (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), and
Cotecna Inspection SA (Switzerland).
