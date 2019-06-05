Cargo Van and Straight Truck Load Board reaches critical mass and sends out over 11 million emails in May 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Finally we have our own Load Board for Cargo Vans, Sprinters and Straight Trucks," says Susan Michelon an Independent Owner Operator. "I have struggled to find a Load Board for small freight. We drive cargo vans and straight trucks. We have always struggled to find freight on the other load boards. My Virtual Fleet has saved my company from closing down."

"My Virtual Fleet has now reached critical mass. We are now sending out over 11 million emails a month," says President Sam Munitz.- President. "There is huge demand for IC Drivers as well as small Carriers. If you are a Mom and Pops Carrier and you need to keep busy use our system we have full coverage of the USA."

"My Virtual Fleet enters its third year," President Sam Munitz explained. "We target the Small Carrier, Family business who is being overwhelmed by the complexity of Fed and State Regulations, Insurance requirements. The Shipper/Broker must get excellent service. The journey must be transparent with updates being available on demand."

Advertising truck availability and broadcasting loads is one areas we specialize in. Carriers can advertise their vehicles size, type and availability live in real time to Brokers. Drivers can make themselves Green or Red.

Using our app Drivers can make themselves Green (Available) or Red (Unavailable). Brokers can then see live real time where the Trucks is and contact the Dispatcher. We are like the UBER of trucking.

We only allow qualified Carriers to join and only reputable Brokers to advertise their Loads.

Read our reviews

https://myvirtualfleet.com/testimonials-2/

"It truly has been a goldmine for us!"

"We have experienced a monumental growth."

"My Virtual Fleet has been the 12th man on the field."

"By far the best dispatching/tracking system on the market."

"Our customers love their email updates."

"We can do everything from the road. Bidding, Tracking, Uploading Shipping Documents."

How it works

Brokers put Loads on our system. The Loads are then broadcast to Carriers who can filter their Vehicle size, Geo location and Preferences. We have a Desktop Platform for the dispatcher and an App for the driver.

MVF is an incredibly simple, user friendly Load Board allows Brokers to advertise their Loads and Carriers advertise their Trucks.

www.myvirtualfleet.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargo-van-and-straight-truck-load-board-reaches-critical-mass-and-sends-out-over-11-million-emails-in-may-2019-300862709.html

SOURCE My Virtual Fleet