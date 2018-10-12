Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Caribbean Development Bank : CDB VP receives national honour in home country, Guyana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Monica La Bennett, Vice-President (Operations) of the Caribbean Development Bank, has received a National Award from the Government of Guyana. La Bennett was conferred with the Golden Arrow of Achievement during an Investiture Ceremony on October 6, 2018 in Guyana, also her home country.

'Our nation has an obligation to pay homage to those distinguished sons and daughters who through precept and example have provided outstanding service to their communities. Our nation honours them out of respect for the values which they exemplify and to contributions they have made and continue to make,' said President of Guyana, David Granger, during the event.

President David Granger confers the Golden Arrow of Achievement on Monica La Bennett, during an Investiture Ceremony on October 6, 2018 in Guyana.
Image: Department of Public Information, Guyana

La Bennett received the Golden Arrow of Achievement for long and dedicated service in the field of finance, banking and accounting nationally and internationally. The Golden Arrow of Achievement is Guyana's national honour for 'any citizen of Guyana who has performed an outstanding and specific act of service or achievement of an exceptional nature, or is given for long and dedicated service of a consistently high standard in responsible offices, local government services, social and voluntary services, industry or trade unions, or in any other area of public service.'

At CDB, the Vice-President (Operations) provides leadership and direction to the Economics and Projects Departments, the Renewable Energy / Energy Efficiency Unit and the Public-Private Partnerships Unit. In addition, she spearheads the Bank's engagement with its borrowing members and development partners.

La Bennett was among 97 people, including 49 women, who received National Awards during the ceremony.

Disclaimer

Caribbean Development Bank published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October
DJ
10:38aArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
10:38aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Climate at the heart of the deepening partnership between the EIB and Inter-American Development Bank
PU
10:36aTech stocks lead Wall Street's bounce after two-day slide
RE
10:33aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series II) – Issue Price
PU
10:33aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Clarification on Sanction of GST Refunds
PU
10:30aCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18 Months
DJ
10:19aWorld oil market "adequately supplied for now" - IEA
RE
10:13aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Dmitry Medvedev's meeting with Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang
PU
10:09aTreasury Prices Fall After Volatile Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.