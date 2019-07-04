Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caribbean Utilities : CUC Base Rate Adjustment - Effective June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Friday, June 28th , 2019

For Immediate Release

CUC Base Rate Adjustment - Effective June 2019

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office ("OfReg") has approved a Base Rate adjustment for Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC") in accordance with the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism ("RCAM") contained in CUC's Transmission & Distribution ("T&D") Licence issued in April 2008. Customers will see a marginal increase in the energy charge component of their bills for June electricity consumption billed in early July.

The Base Rate adjustment will be 0.9% and will result in a total monthly bill increase of approximately $1.06 for the average residential customer. This Base Rate increase does not impact the Fuel Cost Charge nor the Licence and Regulatory Fees Charge.

As per Condition 25 of the T&D Licence, the RCAM is based on a formula which incorporates readily available external data to determine a relevant Inflation Factor or Price Level Index which consists of a weighted average consisting of 60% of the change in the Cayman Islands Consumer Price Index ("CI CPI") and 40% of the change in the United States of America Consumer Price Index ("US CPI"), (both indices adjusted to remove the effects of prices of food and fuel) as reported by independent authorities for the most recent calendar year.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website: www.cuc-cayman.com

CUC's Return on Rate Base

2011-2018

8.00%

7.60%

7.50%

7.60%

7.40%

7.40%

7.40%

7.10%

7.00%

6.90%

6.90%

6.50%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Upon review and confirmation of the CUC audited financial reports, the CI and US CPI reports, and the 2018 CUC Return on Rate Base of 7.1%, OfReg has approved the 0.9% Base Rate adjustment which is a result of applying an 80% factor to a 2018 US CPI increase of 2.2% and a 2018 CI CPI increase of 0.4% (both excluding food and fuel).

President and CEO of CUC, Mr. Richard Hew, stated that, "CUC's ongoing focus on the efficiency of its operations allows the Company to keep customer rate changes below the general inflation level, while maintaining the ability to make significant investments in modern infrastructure and skilled people required to deliver a safe and reliable service."

. 2 .

The chart below shows the trending of residential retail rates per Kilowatt-hour ('kWh") over the past two years.

. 3 .

As a result of the base rate increase, CUC's Billing Rates schedule has been updated as below:

Effective Date:

To May 31, 2019

From June 1, 2019

Residential: Rate R

Monthly Facilities Charge

$5.41 per customer account

$5.46 per customer account

Plus:

All kWh per month

$0.1077 per kWh

$0.1087 per kWh

General Commercial: Rate C

Monthly Facilities Charge

$29.88 per customer account

$30.15 per customer account

Plus:

All kWh per month

$0.1204 per kWh

$0.1215 per kWh

Large Commercial: Rate L

Monthly Facilities Charge

$156.69 per customer account

$158.10 per customer account

Plus:

Energy Charge per kWh

$0.03474 per kWh

$0.03505 per kWh

Monthly Demand Charge per kW

$8.34 per kW

$8.42 per kW

Additional Capacity Charge per kW

$20.18 per kW

$20.36 per kW

An informational insert detailing how this change will affect the various Consumer Classes will be included in CUC's billings that will be mailed in early July 2019.

For more information about the terms of the CUC T&D Licence, the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism, the Energy Smart programme or the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), please visit the CUC or the OfReg websites at www.cuc-cayman.com or www.ofreg.ky

For further information, please contact:

Pat Bynoe-Clarke1-345-914-1107

. 4 .

Disclaimer

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 20:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pGENERAL : AFT: AFT Licensing Agreement for PascomerÂ® in North America Opens in a new Window
PU
04:58pBM&FBOVESPA : Notice to the Shareholders - Dividend Payment on 07.17.2019
PU
04:46pAZUCAR MINERALS LTD : . Grants Stock Options
AQ
04:46pALMADEX MINERALS LTD : . Grants Stock Options
AQ
04:44pKATANGA MINING : Announcement regarding FARDC in area around Kamoto Copper Company
AQ
04:44pSCOZINC MINING : Announces Stock Option Grant
AQ
04:43pSS LAZIO : Statement 04.07.2019
PU
04:35pBLACK IRON : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
04:31pPAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. : Operations Update
AQ
04:30pOSRAM LICHT : supports public takeover offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2BANCO BPM : Italy counts on army of number-crunchers to win bad loan war
3BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About