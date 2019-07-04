Caribbean Utilities : CUC Base Rate Adjustment - Effective June 2019

Friday, June 28th , 2019

For Immediate Release

CUC Base Rate Adjustment - Effective June 2019

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office ("OfReg") has approved a Base Rate adjustment for Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC") in accordance with the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism ("RCAM") contained in CUC's Transmission & Distribution ("T&D") Licence issued in April 2008. Customers will see a marginal increase in the energy charge component of their bills for June electricity consumption billed in early July.

The Base Rate adjustment will be 0.9% and will result in a total monthly bill increase of approximately $1.06 for the average residential customer. This Base Rate increase does not impact the Fuel Cost Charge nor the Licence and Regulatory Fees Charge.

As per Condition 25 of the T&D Licence, the RCAM is based on a formula which incorporates readily available external data to determine a relevant Inflation Factor or Price Level Index which consists of a weighted average consisting of 60% of the change in the Cayman Islands Consumer Price Index ("CI CPI") and 40% of the change in the United States of America Consumer Price Index ("US CPI"), (both indices adjusted to remove the effects of prices of food and fuel) as reported by independent authorities for the most recent calendar year.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

