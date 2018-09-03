Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caribbean Utilities : Rollout of LED street lighting begins in Grand Cayman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

Monday, September 3, 2018

Rollout of LED street lighting begins on Grand Cayman

Safety on the roads at night is being enhanced. That's because Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

(CUC), in collaboration with the National Roads Authority (NRA) have launched a project to replace all of its street lamps with LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes). The project will span over the next five years and has already begun in George Town with the installation of over 2,000 LED lights as part of the first phase.

Over 7,000 LEDs will be installed across Grand Cayman, which will reap numerous benefits, including an estimated 26% savings in overall street lighting costs billed to customers.

The reduction in energy use by the LED fixtures for the total project will be approximately 3.78 gigawatt hour (GWh) per year for a reduction of 195,000 imperial gallons of diesel burnt.

The new lights will also bring about a massive cut of 5.2 million pounds in excess CO2 emissions, which will help Grand Cayman meet its emissions target as outlined in the National Energy Policy.

CUC's Vice President Operations, Mr. David Watler says, "CUC has worked closely with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) to make this project a reality. The project is underway and customers can now see the difference in lighting along our roads, there are many benefits to using LED lighting. These new lights are more environmentally friendly, reduce light pollution and will result in costs saving to our customers."

LED lights consume 70% less energy than conventional high pressure sodium (HPS) lights and have a significantly longer life span leading to lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, LEDs are

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

457 North Sound Road, P.O. Box 38, Grand Cayman KY1-1101, CAYMAN ISLANDS Tel: (345) 949-5200, Fax: (345) 949-5203, Website:www.cuc-cayman.com

more efficient as HPS bulbs waste most of their energy as heat instead of light. In addition to having a higher efficiency, LEDs are also brighter than their HPS counterparts.

The CUC team is working hard to make the transition to more eco-friendly street lighting as safe and as smooth as possible for customers as they continue their rollout plan of replacing all existing bulbs to LEDs by 2020.

Photo:

Power Line Technician Chris Bodden installs an LED street light.

For further information, please contact:

Pat Bynoe-Clarke

Manager Corporate Communications Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.pbynoe-clarke@cuc.ky914-1107

2

Disclaimer

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 19:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pCustomizable Political Risk Regional Service, 2018 Subscription - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:50pGLOBAL GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2023 : Analysis by Services, Solutions, Users, Industry Verticals, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:46pRussia's VTB bank apologises for CEO who called Boris Johnson a 'jerk'
RE
09:40pCATERPILLAR : MaK Middle East expands in UAE
AQ
09:40pWARBA BANK KSC : CMA Oks raising Warba Bank’s capital by 50%
AQ
09:38pGLOBAL $17.25BN CARBON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2018-2023 : Analysis by Application, Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:37pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Rollout of LED street lighting begins in Grand Cayman
PU
09:36pBANK VTB : Russia's VTB bank apologizes for CEO who called UK's Boris Johnson a 'jerk'
RE
09:35pInternational Country Risk Guide Annual 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:34pFACEBOOK : definition of terrorism helps governments silence dissent
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.