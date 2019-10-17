Carisk Partners Launches Proprietary Pathways 2 Recovery™: Interdisciplinary, Patient-Centered Approach Improves Quality of Care in Catastrophic and Complex Workers' Compensation Cases

With the formal introduction of Pathways 2 Recovery™ (P2R), Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, solidifies its leadership through its innovative, proprietary approach for improving quality of care for acute catastrophic and complex workers’ compensation cases. P2R provides patient-centered coordination of resources, representing a market-changing opportunity to avoid delays in recovery for the most difficult claims in workers’ comp.

“Studies demonstrate that the bi-directional relationship between physical and mental health impacts a patient’s ability to recover from work-related injuries,” says Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. “By keeping the focus on the patient – not simply the injury – we offer an opportunity to improve the quality of care for some of the most challenging cases in the industry. P2R transforms the way catastrophic and complex workers’ compensation injuries are managed, driven by meaningful patient engagement, a customized multi-disciplinary team approach, quality behavioral health discipline and next-generation data and technologies.”

The P2R approach includes a proprietary integrated health assessment considering biopsychosocial needs to form a complete picture of the patient’s health. Information is collected from assessments embedded in P2R’s comprehensive clinical interview and aggregated into an individualized care coordination plan. Providing access to customized care delivered through the specialized national provider network enabled by advanced technologies ensures patients are motivated and fully engaged in their recovery process.

“At the convergence of these elements, we’ve created a solution that’s about more than just closing claims efficiently,” Berardo adds. “It is about our ability to make a positive difference in the lives of injured workers and their families in the process.”

Through an exclusive partnership with health technology companies, Carisk has built application-based mobile solutions to improve the patient experience and engagement. Providing information on mood, movement, motivation and other clinical data points, the Carisk clinical teams can track longitudinal progress and ongoing scoring to increase care coordinator efficiencies. The technology also provides hands-free, voice-activated communication and educational tools, which is meaningful for patients with physical limitations.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

