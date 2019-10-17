Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carisk Partners Launches Proprietary Pathways 2 Recovery™: Interdisciplinary, Patient-Centered Approach Improves Quality of Care in Catastrophic and Complex Workers' Compensation Cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:07am EDT

With the formal introduction of Pathways 2 Recovery™ (P2R), Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, solidifies its leadership through its innovative, proprietary approach for improving quality of care for acute catastrophic and complex workers’ compensation cases. P2R provides patient-centered coordination of resources, representing a market-changing opportunity to avoid delays in recovery for the most difficult claims in workers’ comp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005545/en/

“Studies demonstrate that the bi-directional relationship between physical and mental health impacts a patient’s ability to recover from work-related injuries,” says Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk. “By keeping the focus on the patient – not simply the injury – we offer an opportunity to improve the quality of care for some of the most challenging cases in the industry. P2R transforms the way catastrophic and complex workers’ compensation injuries are managed, driven by meaningful patient engagement, a customized multi-disciplinary team approach, quality behavioral health discipline and next-generation data and technologies.”

The P2R approach includes a proprietary integrated health assessment considering biopsychosocial needs to form a complete picture of the patient’s health. Information is collected from assessments embedded in P2R’s comprehensive clinical interview and aggregated into an individualized care coordination plan. Providing access to customized care delivered through the specialized national provider network enabled by advanced technologies ensures patients are motivated and fully engaged in their recovery process.

“At the convergence of these elements, we’ve created a solution that’s about more than just closing claims efficiently,” Berardo adds. “It is about our ability to make a positive difference in the lives of injured workers and their families in the process.”

Through an exclusive partnership with health technology companies, Carisk has built application-based mobile solutions to improve the patient experience and engagement. Providing information on mood, movement, motivation and other clinical data points, the Carisk clinical teams can track longitudinal progress and ongoing scoring to increase care coordinator efficiencies. The technology also provides hands-free, voice-activated communication and educational tools, which is meaningful for patients with physical limitations.

About Carisk Partners

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aVIEW : VSYM) Sannabis Announces Initiation Yesterday of Hemp Program with a Maximum Security Prison in Colombia for Inmates to Make Products for Sale into the US$ 13 Billion Industrial Hemp Market.
AQ
10:26aCECONOMY : board committee has made no recommendation on CEO's future - sources
RE
10:26aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Reaches Agreement With AT&T
PR
10:25aPOOL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:25aTactical Giving - Rick Mantei shares his secrets to donating
PR
10:25aHIGHWIRE : and Semantic Scholar Partner to Enhance Article Discovery
BU
10:24aAUDI : employees in Ingolstadt celebrate DTM Champion René Rast and successes in GT racing
PU
10:24aMTR : Handling of Election Advertisements in the Railway Network
PU
10:24aPERKINELMER : New Paddy Rice Analysis Technology Unites Image and Pressure Testing
PU
10:24aEXPANSION OF SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT : Aurubis and German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) sign agreements in Peru and Chile
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group