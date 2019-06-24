Carissa Morganstein to Join the Rockefeller Global Family Office

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Carissa Morganstein will join as a Senior Vice President and Client Advisor in the Rockefeller Global Family Office, starting in September.

Morganstein is the latest senior addition to the growing team of professionals in the Rockefeller Global Family Office serving individuals and families of wealth across major markets in the US. She will be based in Rockefeller’s Saratoga Springs, NY office.

“Rockefeller Global Family Office is at the heart of who we are, and I am pleased with our progress in bringing on talented advisors like Carissa to help ensure our clients receive the best advice and care to address their increasingly complex needs,” said Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Carissa is an accomplished, trusted advisor to sophisticated families, with deep expertise in trust and estates, multi-generational planning, philanthropy and investment advisory.”

Morganstein will be joining Rockefeller in the fall from Ayco, the family office unit of Goldman Sachs, where she has been serving as a client advisor to ultra-high-net-worth families in addition to serving on several committees focused on next generation leaders, and women and diversity initiatives. She started her career in law, as a lawyer and senior legal liaison, before joining Ayco in 2010.

Morganstein is a graduate of the University of Rochester and received her JD from Pace University School of Law, where she concentrated in estate and trust law with a secondary focus in federal income, gift and estate taxation.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations.

