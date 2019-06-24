Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carissa Morganstein to Join the Rockefeller Global Family Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that Carissa Morganstein will join as a Senior Vice President and Client Advisor in the Rockefeller Global Family Office, starting in September.

Morganstein is the latest senior addition to the growing team of professionals in the Rockefeller Global Family Office serving individuals and families of wealth across major markets in the US. She will be based in Rockefeller’s Saratoga Springs, NY office.

“Rockefeller Global Family Office is at the heart of who we are, and I am pleased with our progress in bringing on talented advisors like Carissa to help ensure our clients receive the best advice and care to address their increasingly complex needs,” said Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Carissa is an accomplished, trusted advisor to sophisticated families, with deep expertise in trust and estates, multi-generational planning, philanthropy and investment advisory.”

Morganstein will be joining Rockefeller in the fall from Ayco, the family office unit of Goldman Sachs, where she has been serving as a client advisor to ultra-high-net-worth families in addition to serving on several committees focused on next generation leaders, and women and diversity initiatives. She started her career in law, as a lawyer and senior legal liaison, before joining Ayco in 2010.

Morganstein is a graduate of the University of Rochester and received her JD from Pace University School of Law, where she concentrated in estate and trust law with a secondary focus in federal income, gift and estate taxation.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20aREAL-WORLD SCENARIOS : Democratizing Smart Buildings with IoT
PU
07:20aSURESERVE : Directors' disclosures
PU
07:20aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form38.5a INM
PU
07:18aCHEVRON : Qatar teams up with Chevron Phillips for petrochemical project
RE
07:18aHOWARD HUGHES : $250M Financing Secured for Seaport District Redevelopment
PR
07:17aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to divest Celgene's psoriasis treatment in FTC clearance push
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aTRANSATLANTIC UNDERWRITERS : Recruits Colby Waltenburg as Vice President
PR
07:16aAEROHIVE : reg; to Exhibit Innovative Cloud-Managed Networking Solution for the Campus at ISTE 2019 Philadelphia
BU
07:16aPoint Arena Manufacturing, LLC Receives Provisional Manufacturing License for Adult and Medicinal Cannabis Products
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour retreats from China with Suning.com deal
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Lowers 2019 Earnings Outlook on Governmental Proceedings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About