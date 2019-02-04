Carl Marks Securities Advises PowerTown Line Construction on Sale to Entregado Group, an AEA Investors Company

Investment Bank Sees Growing Trend in Outsourced Essential Services to Utilities

Carl Marks Securities LLC, a mid-market investment bank focused on family and entrepreneurial businesses, announced today that it served as the financial advisor to PowerTown Line Construction, LLC. in its sale to Entregado Group Inc., a portfolio company of AEA Investors.

PowerTown is a growing, profitable entrepreneur driven company providing best-in-class outsourced services to the leading power and utility companies throughout the Southeast and along the Eastern Seaboard. Founded by CEO Steven Townsend in 2005, PowerTown specializes in a wide variety of distribution, transmission, telecommunication, and substation construction services. Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, PowerTown has three additional operations centers to serve customers.

“PowerTown’s strong performance and reputation in the industry for successful project execution generated strong interest from strategic and financial investors,” said Warren H. Feder, a Partner at Carl Marks Securities who led the team that ran a thorough sales process. “Steve is a well-respected operator with over three decades of power industry experience. With the right capital and resources, PowerTown will be able to grow the business exponentially. We believe AEA Investors and Entregado Group are the ideal partners for Steve given their commitment to and deep understanding of the industry.”

“Carl Marks Securities understood from the start that PowerTown provides a service that is no longer a core competency of most utilities,” said Townsend. “Every city needs power lines, street lights, and substations, and we’ve spent more than a dozen years building world-class expertise in those services. With guidance from Carl Marks Securities, we now have exactly the partner we need to achieve our vision and meet our strategic growth objectives as we move into larger markets and additional service offerings.”

“We are currently engaged in planning a sale process for another entrepreneurially-owned business that provides outsourced services to large utilities,” said Feder. “Given the favorable industry dynamics and the need for energy infrastructure services as the population continues to grow, we believe we will see a strong pipeline of transactions in utility and power service companies in 2019.”

About Carl Marks Securities, LLC

Carl Marks Securities LLC, the broker-dealer affiliate of Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC, provides financial advisory services related to merger and acquisitions and private placement of capital. Serving middle market companies, Carl Marks Securities LLC provides a broad range of capital market alternatives as they seek financing for growth, mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or other purposes.

Carl Marks Securities LLC is a member FINRA and SIPC. Additional information about Carl Marks Securities LLC and Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC and is available at www.carlmarksadvisors.com.

Any testimonials contained herein may not be representative of the experience of other clients and is no guarantee of future performance or success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005534/en/