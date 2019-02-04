Carl Marks Securities Advises PowerTown Line Construction on Sale to Entregado Group, an AEA Investors Company

Carl Marks Securities LLC, a mid-market investment bank focused on
family and entrepreneurial businesses, announced today that it served as
the financial advisor to PowerTown Line Construction, LLC. in its sale
to Entregado Group Inc., a portfolio company of AEA Investors.
PowerTown is a growing, profitable entrepreneur driven company providing
best-in-class outsourced services to the leading power and utility
companies throughout the Southeast and along the Eastern Seaboard.
Founded by CEO Steven Townsend in 2005, PowerTown specializes in a wide
variety of distribution, transmission, telecommunication, and substation
construction services. Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, PowerTown has
three additional operations centers to serve customers.
“PowerTown’s strong performance and reputation in the industry for
successful project execution generated strong interest from strategic
and financial investors,” said Warren H. Feder, a Partner at Carl Marks
Securities who led the team that ran a thorough sales process. “Steve is
a well-respected operator with over three decades of power industry
experience. With the right capital and resources, PowerTown will be able
to grow the business exponentially. We believe AEA Investors and
Entregado Group are the ideal partners for Steve given their commitment
to and deep understanding of the industry.”
“Carl Marks Securities understood from the start that PowerTown provides
a service that is no longer a core competency of most utilities,” said
Townsend. “Every city needs power lines, street lights, and substations,
and we’ve spent more than a dozen years building world-class expertise
in those services. With guidance from Carl Marks Securities, we now have
exactly the partner we need to achieve our vision and meet our strategic
growth objectives as we move into larger markets and additional service
offerings.”
“We are currently engaged in planning a sale process for another
entrepreneurially-owned business that provides outsourced services to
large utilities,” said Feder. “Given the favorable industry dynamics and
the need for energy infrastructure services as the population continues
to grow, we believe we will see a strong pipeline of transactions in
utility and power service companies in 2019.”
