Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carl Marks Securities Advises PowerTown Line Construction on Sale to Entregado Group, an AEA Investors Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:16am EST

Investment Bank Sees Growing Trend in Outsourced Essential Services to Utilities

Carl Marks Securities LLC, a mid-market investment bank focused on family and entrepreneurial businesses, announced today that it served as the financial advisor to PowerTown Line Construction, LLC. in its sale to Entregado Group Inc., a portfolio company of AEA Investors.

PowerTown is a growing, profitable entrepreneur driven company providing best-in-class outsourced services to the leading power and utility companies throughout the Southeast and along the Eastern Seaboard. Founded by CEO Steven Townsend in 2005, PowerTown specializes in a wide variety of distribution, transmission, telecommunication, and substation construction services. Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, PowerTown has three additional operations centers to serve customers.

“PowerTown’s strong performance and reputation in the industry for successful project execution generated strong interest from strategic and financial investors,” said Warren H. Feder, a Partner at Carl Marks Securities who led the team that ran a thorough sales process. “Steve is a well-respected operator with over three decades of power industry experience. With the right capital and resources, PowerTown will be able to grow the business exponentially. We believe AEA Investors and Entregado Group are the ideal partners for Steve given their commitment to and deep understanding of the industry.”

“Carl Marks Securities understood from the start that PowerTown provides a service that is no longer a core competency of most utilities,” said Townsend. “Every city needs power lines, street lights, and substations, and we’ve spent more than a dozen years building world-class expertise in those services. With guidance from Carl Marks Securities, we now have exactly the partner we need to achieve our vision and meet our strategic growth objectives as we move into larger markets and additional service offerings.”

“We are currently engaged in planning a sale process for another entrepreneurially-owned business that provides outsourced services to large utilities,” said Feder. “Given the favorable industry dynamics and the need for energy infrastructure services as the population continues to grow, we believe we will see a strong pipeline of transactions in utility and power service companies in 2019.”

About Carl Marks Securities, LLC

Carl Marks Securities LLC, the broker-dealer affiliate of Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC, provides financial advisory services related to merger and acquisitions and private placement of capital. Serving middle market companies, Carl Marks Securities LLC provides a broad range of capital market alternatives as they seek financing for growth, mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or other purposes.

Carl Marks Securities LLC is a member FINRA and SIPC. Additional information about Carl Marks Securities LLC and Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC and is available at www.carlmarksadvisors.com.

Any testimonials contained herein may not be representative of the experience of other clients and is no guarantee of future performance or success.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aLagardère Announces the Sale of the Boursier.Com Business to the Les Échos – Le Parisien Group
BU
11:47aCORRECTION : Final Results (AGM start time)
AQ
11:47aVOLKSWAGEN : Unit Buys Tesla Battery Equipment for US Charging Stations -Reuters
DJ
11:47aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Sogou, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
11:46aKIADIS PHARMA : appoints Dr. Robert Friesen as Chief Scientific Officer
AQ
11:46aINVENTIVA : New results on lanifibranor to be presented at the International Liver Congress 2019
AQ
11:46aPHOTOCAT A/S : 4th Quarter Interim Report 2018
AQ
11:46aEURONEXT : Dublin transitions Irish listed companies to Optiq®
GL
11:46aNew Hampshire Proposes Involuntary Servitude for Medical Professionals, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
GL
11:46aDEADLINE NEXT WEEK : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.