Brands Launch Digital #NotMilk Campaign Designed to Reimagine Iconic Dairy Ads

Carl’s Jr. ® and Hardee’s ® (CKE), known for craveable menu items and impossible to ignore flavors, are reimagining breakfast with the launch of Froot Loops ® Mini Donuts. In partnership with Kellogg’s®, Froot Loops Mini Donuts are adding a fresh spin on the iconic breakfast favorite by bringing a pop of color and a hint of '90s nostalgia to consumers nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005779/en/

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Launch Froot Loops Mini Donuts (Photo: Business Wire)

Froot Loops Mini Donuts taste just like the cereal we all grew up with, and are perfect for breakfast, snack time and beyond. The new craveable menu item comes in the five-iconic colors of your childhood: red, blue, green, purple, and yellow.

“We’re continuing to look for ways to bring innovative, delicious items to our consumers,” said Jeff Jenkins, Chief Marketing Officer for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. “We know today’s consumers are craving nostalgia, and Froot Loops Mini Donuts feature flavors that will bring them back to their childhood, and introduce a little extra fun at snack time.”

The brands are also launching #NotMilk, a playful digital campaign with an unexpected twist on the iconic dairy ads, showcasing that milk is not required for these colorful snacks. Partnering with a number of celebrities including '90s heartthrob Mario Lopez, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are asking fans across the country to show their best #NotMilk mustache on Instagram and Twitter using the #NotMilk and #FrootLoopsMiniDonuts, for a chance to be featured on the brands’ social channels.

Froot Loops Mini Donuts will be available beginning August 29 for a limited time at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations for just $1.99, bundled in a fun, portable pack — perfect for sharing.

Follow Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Instagram: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr and www.facebook.com/hardees

Hashtags: #FrootLoopsMiniDonuts and #NotMilk

Digital Assets: Here and Here

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. CKE is not a franchisor and conducts substantially all of its restaurant activities and operations through its subsidiaries. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC own, operate and franchise the Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Green Burrito® and Red Burrito® concepts. Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s operate as one brand under two names, acknowledging the rich regional heritage of both banners. After recent international openings in Chile, Cambodia and Kenya, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC now have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. Known for its one-of-a-kind premium menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, as well as an award-winning marketing approach, the Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s brand continues to deliver substantial and consistent growth in the U.S. and overseas. The Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s system is now 94 percent franchised, with international restaurants representing 21 percent of the system. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005779/en/