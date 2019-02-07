Carl's Jr. Extends Submission Deadline For 2019 Student Scholarship Program

CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr.®, today announced
the deadline for the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship
has been extended to March 1, 2019. The program, which has given more
than $1 million, will grant 10 scholarships of $10,000 to deserving high
school seniors in spring 2019.
The Founders’ Scholarships serve to alleviate some of the financial
burdens of attending college, and are awarded to rising college students
who have overcome challenges and defy expectations. The scholarships
recognize young leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to a
positive, hopeful future for themselves and their communities through
leveraging a strong educational career.
“CKE is dedicated to helping build a better future for driven students,
and this year, we’re more committed to that than ever before, supporting
more students in their collegiate aspirations through this program,”
shared Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “We hope our contributions
inspire students in their upcoming college careers, opening new doors
for them along the way.”
Carl Karcher and his wife Margaret established the scholarship program
in 1998 to help ensure financial status is not a barrier to a promising
student’s pursuit of higher education. Since then, the program has
awarded more than $1 million to more than 1,000 students.
Applications for the scholarship are currently open, with an extended
deadline of March 1, 2019. Applicants are evaluated based on academic
record, school and community leadership, work experience and future
goals.
For more information on the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’
Scholarship Program, view the eligibility criteria via the application online.
