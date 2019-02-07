Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carl's Jr. Extends Submission Deadline For 2019 Student Scholarship Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:02am EST

The Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship Program Will Award 10 Scholarships for $10,000 in Spring 2019

CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr.®, today announced the deadline for the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship has been extended to March 1, 2019. The program, which has given more than $1 million, will grant 10 scholarships of $10,000 to deserving high school seniors in spring 2019.

The Founders’ Scholarships serve to alleviate some of the financial burdens of attending college, and are awarded to rising college students who have overcome challenges and defy expectations. The scholarships recognize young leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to a positive, hopeful future for themselves and their communities through leveraging a strong educational career.

“CKE is dedicated to helping build a better future for driven students, and this year, we’re more committed to that than ever before, supporting more students in their collegiate aspirations through this program,” shared Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “We hope our contributions inspire students in their upcoming college careers, opening new doors for them along the way.”

Carl Karcher and his wife Margaret established the scholarship program in 1998 to help ensure financial status is not a barrier to a promising student’s pursuit of higher education. Since then, the program has awarded more than $1 million to more than 1,000 students.

Applications for the scholarship are currently open, with an extended deadline of March 1, 2019. Applicants are evaluated based on academic record, school and community leadership, work experience and future goals.

For more information on the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship Program, view the eligibility criteria via the application online.

Follow Carl’s Jr. on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr
Instagram: @CarlsJr
Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24aULTRALIFE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:23aCOMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - BMW Finance NV Dual EUR L4y & 10yr
PR
07:23aS&P GLOBAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:22aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares fall 10 percent after weak 2019 guidance
RE
07:22aOLD DOMINION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:21aBROADRIDGE FINANCIAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:21aTABULA RASA HEALTHCARE : Announces Proposed $250 Million Offering of Convertible Notes
AQ
07:21aFactors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Owens-Illinois, Crown Castle International, Energy Recovery, Genesco, Photronics, and MSC Industrial Direct — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
GL
07:20aBB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest bank deal since 2009
RE
07:20aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Jan 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Financial Statements Release 2018 – Outokumpu's progress in 2018 overshadowed by..
4BNP PARIBAS : France's SocGen trims targets as market downturn takes toll
5IDORSIA LTD : IDORSIA : announces financial results for 2018 - outstanding progress made - four late stage ass..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.