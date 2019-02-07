Carl's Jr. Extends Submission Deadline For 2019 Student Scholarship Program

The Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship Program Will Award 10 Scholarships for $10,000 in Spring 2019

CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr.®, today announced the deadline for the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship has been extended to March 1, 2019. The program, which has given more than $1 million, will grant 10 scholarships of $10,000 to deserving high school seniors in spring 2019.

The Founders’ Scholarships serve to alleviate some of the financial burdens of attending college, and are awarded to rising college students who have overcome challenges and defy expectations. The scholarships recognize young leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to a positive, hopeful future for themselves and their communities through leveraging a strong educational career.

“CKE is dedicated to helping build a better future for driven students, and this year, we’re more committed to that than ever before, supporting more students in their collegiate aspirations through this program,” shared Jason Marker, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “We hope our contributions inspire students in their upcoming college careers, opening new doors for them along the way.”

Carl Karcher and his wife Margaret established the scholarship program in 1998 to help ensure financial status is not a barrier to a promising student’s pursuit of higher education. Since then, the program has awarded more than $1 million to more than 1,000 students.

Applications for the scholarship are currently open, with an extended deadline of March 1, 2019. Applicants are evaluated based on academic record, school and community leadership, work experience and future goals.

For more information on the Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders’ Scholarship Program, view the eligibility criteria via the application online.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

