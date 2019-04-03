Carleton Expert Available: Federal Carbon Tax

A Carleton expert is available to discuss the federal government's carbon tax.
James Meadowcroft
Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, and Department of Political Science
Meadowcroft's research focuses on how governments are adjusting their policies to cope with environmental problems and sustainable development. Meadowcroft has written widely on environmental politics and policy, democratic participation and deliberative democracy, national sustainable development strategies, and socio-technical transitions. His recent work focuses on energy and the transition to a low carbon society, including publications on carbon capture and storage, smart grids, the development of Ontario's electricity system, the politics of socio-technical transitions and negative carbon emissions.
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
