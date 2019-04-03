Log in
Carleton Expert Available: Federal Carbon Tax

04/03/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

A Carleton expert is available to discuss the federal government's carbon tax.

James Meadowcroft
Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, and Department of Political Science

Phone: 613-520-2600, ext. 2214
Email: James.Meadowcroft@carleton.ca

Meadowcroft's research focuses on how governments are adjusting their policies to cope with environmental problems and sustainable development. Meadowcroft has written widely on environmental politics and policy, democratic participation and deliberative democracy, national sustainable development strategies, and socio-technical transitions. His recent work focuses on energy and the transition to a low carbon society, including publications on carbon capture and storage, smart grids, the development of Ontario's electricity system, the politics of socio-technical transitions and negative carbon emissions.

Media Contact
Steven Reid
Media Relations Officer
Carleton University
613-520-2600, ext. 8718
613-265-6613
Steven_Reid3@Carleton.ca

Carleton Newsroom: https://newsroom.carleton.ca/Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Cunewsroom
Need an expert? Go to: www.carleton.ca/newsroom/experts

Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Disclaimer

Carleton University published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:51:07 UTC
