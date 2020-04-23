Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carlos "CJ" Santos Joins Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

BALTIMORE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos "CJ" Santos, an Associate at Nemphos Braue LLC, has joined the board of directors for the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce promotes the establishment, growth, prosperity, and retention of Hispanic businesses in the State of Maryland.

"It is an honor to be part of this board of incredible Hispanic leaders in Maryland. I am excited to support the Chamber's efforts to promote business opportunities, and provide resources and mentorship, for the state's Hispanic businesses," shares Santos.

In his role at Nemphos Braue, Santos represents emerging and mature private companies and venture capital investors, and frequently represents clients in private company mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and debt-financing. He also handles a variety of matters relating to corporate governance, general corporate issues, and business law, and advises emerging and mature private companies across an array of industries, including technology, automotive, healthcare, insurance, and construction.

"CJ's commitment to not only our clients, but also to the growth of Maryland's Hispanic businesses demonstrates his determination and drive in helping businesses flourish. His expertise in corporate governance, private equity transactions, and debt-financing will make him a great asset to the Chamber," states Founding Member George Nemphos.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlos-cj-santos-joins-maryland-hispanic-chamber-of-commerce-board-301046545.html

SOURCE Nemphos Braue


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pBHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queensland
PU
08:47pBrokerages tell clients - no buying oil for two months
RE
08:47pTalonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos
GL
08:46pCC NEUBERGER PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS I : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
08:46pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Pillows Market 2019-2023 | Need for Cervical Pillows to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:41pOceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results
GL
08:31pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Announces Voting Results at Shareholders' Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates 3PL as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates IPL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group