Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carlsbad Desalination Plant Staff Take Extraordinary Step to Shelter in Place to Ensure Operational Continuity at Critical Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:41pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Poseidon Water, manager of the Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant.

"As manager of the Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant in San Diego County, our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and compliance with stringent state and federal standards for the production of a safe and healthy drinking water supply. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking extraordinary steps to ensure there is uninterrupted production and delivery of safe and reliable water for San Diego County. In response to the rapidly evolving situation, we have been working with our Plant Operator (IDE Americas Inc.) to assemble a team of mission-critical employees to shelter in place at the Carlsbad plant. The team members, each of whom have voluntarily agreed to shelter in place, will be charged with ensuring continued water supply production and overseeing this critical regional facility, which has provided San Diego County with more than 62 billion gallons of high-quality drinking water in its 4.5 years of operation. The volunteer team members will live on site starting March 19, 2020 and isolate themselves at the facility for the next 21 days to maintain plant operations and avoid personnel exposure. These volunteers will be working in two different shifts throughout each 24-hour period to handle all operations and maintenance needs. 

These are unprecedented times, and the decision to have a team shelter in place at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant was not made lightly. However, we believe it is a necessary precaution and prudent safety measure to help ensure the uninterrupted delivery of a safe and reliable drinking water supply. The on-site team will sustain plant operations and maintenance for the duration of the 21-day shelter in place period to ensure continued production of high-quality drinking water, in compliance with all state and federal drinking water standards. Throughout its isolation, the team will receive supplies, including food and other perishable items, via daily no-contact deliveries.

While the on-site team shelters in place, a second team is remaining in isolation at home and fully prepared to take over plant operations should any situation arise that would necessitate a change in staffing or if the COVID-19 threat extends beyond 21 days. Poseidon Water is working in close coordination with the San Diego County Water Authority, IDE Americas Inc. and the California State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water and will continue to evaluate the situation and take any necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted production and delivery of safe drinking water from the Carlsbad Desalination Plant."

Contact:

Jessica Jones


Poseidon Water


(619) 322-4955


jjones@poseidonwater.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlsbad-desalination-plant-staff-take-extraordinary-step-to-shelter-in-place-to-ensure-operational-continuity-at-critical-facility-301026537.html

SOURCE Poseidon Water


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pDIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Announces Temporary Closure of Mr. Mikes Dining Rooms and Bars
AQ
08:07pGM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
RE
08:07pCHESSWOOD : Announces Results for 2019
AQ
08:06pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES FUNKO, INC. (FNKO) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
08:06pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES ALLAKOS (ALLK) INVESTORS WITH LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
GL
08:05pPHFA shares initiatives to maintain affordable housing during financial pressures brought on by the coronavirus and health-safety efforts
PR
08:01pPHOTON CONTROL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
08:01pTHE TRADE DESK : and TikTok Launch New Advertising Partnership in Asia Pacific
BU
08:01pBragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of comScore, Mammoth Energy, AMC Entertainment, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:59pMore Than 200 Content Creators to Storm Twitch on March 20, Biggest Names in Live Streaming Join Historic Raid Train
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group