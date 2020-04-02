Log in
Carlsberg Suspends Guidance, Cutting Costs; Will Continue First Tranche of Buyback

04/02/2020 | 10:22am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Carlsberg A/S said Thursday that it has launched several cost-reduction initiatives and is suspending its 2020 guidance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but will continue with its first tranche of the share buyback program.

The Copenhagen-based brewer said that the cost-reduction measures will help mitigate the effects on earnings due to lost volume. Since the coronavirus pandemic has erupted, many of the company's key markets are under government-imposed lockdowns, closing on-trade outlets and causing some closures of businesses.

As a result, the Carlsberg said it is reducing costs, mainly in areas such as consultants, training, facilities, technology travel and entertainment. Since visibility into the future is limited and uncertainty prevails, the company said it has suspended its guidance for 2020.

However, it said its balance sheet and liquidity remains strong enough to continue with the first tranche of its buyback program, and it will review the second tranche depending on further developments.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

