Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carlsmed : Raises $2.5M to Improve Complex Spine Surgery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

- The round was led by Cove Fund II, a prominent Life Science and Tech VC fund.
- Funds will be deployed to commercialize its data driven surgery mission.
- Carlsmed expands team of executive officers adding CFO and CIO.

Carlsmed, Inc., a San Diego-based MedTech company, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $2.5M seed round. The round was led by Cove Fund II, a prominent California Life Science and Technology fund. Participating in the round are MedTech funds Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health and Device of Tomorrow Capital, as well as individual MedTech investors.

“We are very bullish about the prospects for Carlsmed,” said Mike Benvenuti, Co-Manager of Cove Fund II. “Carlsmed’s team has the deep industry experience and operational expertise to lead the much needed shift to personalized medicine for challenging complex spine cases and beyond.”

“This round of venture financing accelerates the clinical launch of the aprevo™ system,” said Mike Cordonnier, CEO and co-founder of Carlsmed. “Surgeons and patients across the spectrum that have postponed treatment for debilitating spinal conditions will soon have access to an affordable and streamlined system for personalized spine surgery.”

Today, Carlsmed also announced the appointment of Alexander Arrow, MD, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer and Shariq Hussain as Chief Information Officer, leading the company’s digital development and operations. These two additions to the team are instrumental in building the infrastructure and systems to scale company to meet the clinical demand.

Dr. Arrow is a MedTech executive with 20+ years of C-suite and financial leadership roles including CFO of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX), CEO of Zelegent, Inc., and President, COO, and Director of Biolase, Inc. (BIOL). Dr. Arrow also served as Chief Medical Officer of Stanford-affiliated neuroscience company Circuit Therapeutics, Inc., and as CFO of cardiovascular device manufacturer Arstasis, Inc. He also spent two years as CFO of the Patent & License Exchange, Inc. Prior to joining the MedTech industry, he spent nine years in equity research on Wall Street, most recently as head of MedTech research at Lazard, Ltd. He has an M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a B.A. in Biophysics from Cornell University.

Mr. Hussain is a serial entrepreneur in the MedTech industry. As co-founder, and past CEO and CTO, of IntelliGuard, he developed fully integrated hospital inventory management solutions of high value pharmaceuticals. Previously, he led Systems Integration and Cybersecurity for startup Safety Syringes, which resulted in its successful acquisition by Becton Dickinson. He has a B.S. in Computer Science and Engineering from University of California San Diego and an M.B.A. from National University.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is leveraging Machine Learning technologies and prior outcomes data to personalize the treatment of complex adult spinal deformities. The company’s proprietary aprevo system makes surgical plans and devices tailored to the precise medical situation of every individual patient. This is transforming healthcare by finally giving spine surgeons the tools to obtain better results at a lower cost of treatment while helping adults regain their active lifestyles.

Carlsmed is currently incubating at EvoNexus, California’s most successful non-profit startup technology incubator, and is a Connect | San Diego Venture Group 2020 Cool Company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pACCENTURE : Federal Services to Open Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis, Adding 1,400 Jobs to Region's Growing Tech Community
AQ
12:38pOrgan Transplantation Logistics Company Announces Nationwide Launch
GL
12:35pIDTECHEX : Thermal Management for 5G
PR
12:35pFOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION : Plans to Spin-out Avoca and Timor Tenements, Victoria to Leviathan Gold Ltd. the Shares of Which Will be Distributed to Shareholders
AQ
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Information Document relating to 4,000,000 new ordinary shares
EQ
12:35pSERVICESOURCE : to be Added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes
BU
12:33pDRAFTKINGS : Launches Mobile Casino App in New Jersey
AQ
12:32pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Publication of the Unaudited 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements and Trading Suspension
PU
12:32pPRESS RELEASE | JUNE 23, 2020 Statement from Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham I am pleased to welcome two new staff joining the U.S. Census Bureau.
PU
12:32pJD SPORTS FASHION : Restructuring of Go Outdoors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group