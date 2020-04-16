Carlson Private Capital Partners : Expands Portfolio with Investment in Street Smart

Family Capital Investment Group Partners with Management to Grow and Expand Multi-Generational Family-Led Business in Minnesota

Carlson Private Capital Partners (“CPC”), a middle-market investment firm formed by the Carlson family has made a significant investment in Street Smart based in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. The transaction closed on March 31, 2020. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Street Smart is a provider of safety equipment, service and technology across the United States and Canada. Established in 1999, and located in Lino Lakes, MN, Street Smart serves traffic control companies, governmental agencies, general contractors and safety-conscious professionals across various industries to foster more efficient and intelligent work zones.

Andy Cantwell, CPC Managing Partner, stated, “Street Smart is a terrific business that provides real-time safety solutions to its base of loyal and long-standing customers. The Company has proven the ability to expand its business model, not only through geographic expansion but also through expansion of product, service and technology offerings as the traffic safety industry and DOTs broaden their implementation of Smart Work Zones. Street Smart is on the cutting edge of the Smart Work Zone movement and we believe the future for Mike, Jr. and the Company is very bright.”

Mike Granger Jr., President of Street Smart, stated, “Carlson Private Capital is the perfect partner for Street Smart. Like Carlson, we are a multi-generational family business and appreciate their time horizon and long term focus on the expansion, evolution and success of our company and our employees. Carlson Private Capital’s investment will help us continue the execution of our successful playbook of geographic expansion into new regions and accelerate our technology and service offerings. As our family has been going through the transition of day-to-day leadership of the business from my dad to me, finding a well-aligned partner with shared values to continue our momentum and growth well into the future was a key milestone to set us up for the future.”

Carlson Private Capital Partners was formed in 2018 by the Carlson family to provide a fundamentally different investment option to founder-owned businesses that desire a long-term capital partner focused on enhancing their legacies and the communities in which they operate.

About Carlson Private Capital Partners

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests family capital in businesses best served by an investment partner focused on the long-term view and a tailored approach to a business ownership transition. Our investment platform leverages the Carlson family’s rich history of entrepreneurship and operational excellence. Our firm is inherently different. Our patient and flexible capital offers significant advantages over traditional, institutional private equity firms without sacrificing any of the speed, expertise or access to resources. For more information, visit www.carlsonprivatecapital.com.

About Street Smart Rental

Street Smart, based in Lino Lakes, MN, rents and sells specialized traffic safety equipment and provides service and technology to foster intelligent work zones. Established in 1999, Street Smart Rental contracts with traffic control companies, governmental agencies, and general contractors in the United States and Canada.

https://www.streetsmartrental.com/

About Carlson

Now in its third generation of closely held family ownership, Carlson is an international travel management company and private investment firm, operating in nearly 145 countries and territories. The foundation of its portfolio of businesses is wholly-owned global travel industry leader, CWT, the B2B4E (business to business for employees) travel management platform. Carlson Private Capital Partners, a middle-market investment firm, was formed by the Carlson family and launched in 2018.

