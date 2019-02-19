Carlton Investments : Change in Director's interest notice

Appendix 3Y
Name of entity
CARLTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ABN 85 000 020 262
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ANTHONY J CLARK
Date of last notice
18 April 2012
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect interest transferred to direct interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Indirect interest previously held by Park Avenue Investment Pty Ltd as trustee for the Clark Superannuation Fund which was associated with Mr A J Clark
Date of change
20 February 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
5,000 ordinary shares (indirect Interest)
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
5,000 ordinary shares transferred to Mr A J Clark from Clark Superannuation Fund
Number disposed
5,000 ordinary shares transferred from Clark Superannuation Fund to Mr A J Clark
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$150,000
No. of securities held after change
5,000 ordinary shares (direct holding)
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Off-market transfer
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Not applicable
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Not applicable
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable
