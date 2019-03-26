Carlton Investments : Change in Director's interest notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity CARLTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alan Graham Rydge
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
31 October 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Increase in direct interest and reduction
|
|
|
in indirect interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Enbeear Pty Limited, Alphoeb Pty Limited,
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Aygeear Pty Limited and Event Hospitality
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
and Entertainment Limited are companies
|
|
interest.
|
|
associated with Mr A G Rydge.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
22 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
- 719,278 Ordinary Shares (direct
|
|
|
interest);
|
|
|
- 13,351,639 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
|
interest - Enbeear Pty Limited);
|
|
|
- 1,415,231 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
|
interest - Alphoeb Pty Limited);
|
|
|
- 85,246 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
|
interest - Aygeear Pty Limited); and
|
|
|
- 630,169 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
|
interest - Event Hospitality and
|
|
|
Entertainment Limited)
|
|
|
Total: 16,201,563 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
495,082 (direct interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
630,169 (indirect interest)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
Indirect interest disposal
|
$17,959,817
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
valuation
|
(630,169 ord. shares at $28.50 per share)
|
|
|
Direct interest acquisition $14,109,837
|
|
(495,082 ord. shares at $28.50 per share)
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
- 1,214,360 Ordinary
|
Shares (direct
|
|
interest);
|
|
|
- 13,351,639 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
interest - Enbeear Pty Limited);
|
|
- 1,415,231 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
interest - Alphoeb Pty Limited);and
|
|
- 85,246 Ordinary Shares (indirect
|
|
interest - Aygeear Pty Limited).
|
|
Total: 16,066,476 Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of change
|
After market crossings
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not applicable
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Not applicable
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
Not applicable
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable provided?
Date of notice: 27 March 2019
