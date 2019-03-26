Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carlton Investments : Change in Director's interest notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CARLTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN

85 000 020 262

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alan Graham Rydge

Date of last notice

31 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Increase in direct interest and reduction

in indirect interest.

Nature of indirect interest

Enbeear Pty Limited, Alphoeb Pty Limited,

(including registered holder)

Aygeear Pty Limited and Event Hospitality

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

and Entertainment Limited are companies

interest.

associated with Mr A G Rydge.

Date of change

22 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

- 719,278 Ordinary Shares (direct

interest);

- 13,351,639 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Enbeear Pty Limited);

- 1,415,231 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Alphoeb Pty Limited);

- 85,246 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Aygeear Pty Limited); and

- 630,169 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Event Hospitality and

Entertainment Limited)

Total: 16,201,563 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

495,082 (direct interest)

Number disposed

630,169 (indirect interest)

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Indirect interest disposal

$17,959,817

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

(630,169 ord. shares at $28.50 per share)

Direct interest acquisition $14,109,837

(495,082 ord. shares at $28.50 per share)

No. of securities held after change

- 1,214,360 Ordinary

Shares (direct

interest);

- 13,351,639 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Enbeear Pty Limited);

- 1,415,231 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Alphoeb Pty Limited);and

- 85,246 Ordinary Shares (indirect

interest - Aygeear Pty Limited).

Total: 16,066,476 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

After market crossings

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable provided?

Date of notice: 27 March 2019

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Carlton Investments Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 23:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Inc. honored with 2019 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards
PR
07:52pEXCLUSIVE : Online mattress retailer Casper to hire IPO underwriters - sources
RE
07:52pNOVARTIS : FDA Approves Novartis Multiple Sclerosis Drug Mayzent
DJ
07:51pHFF : Closes Sale of Troy Block in Seattle's South Lake Union Submarket
BU
07:50pU S GOLD : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07:48pSouth America resists electric vehicles as local fuels remain in favour
RE
07:46pNIKE : Avenatti says 'nervous' about prison time but proclaims innocence
RE
07:39pEXPLAINER : Boeing 737 MAX - What to expect at Capitol Hill, Boeing meetings
RE
07:35pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
07:35pSUZANO : Rings the Opening Bell and Holds First Investor Day at New York Stock Exchange
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
3ELIS : ELIS : 2018 Registration document
4LEFROY EXPLORATION : Exploration Update-Western and Eastern Lefroy
5WAL-MART STORES : ATTENTION ENTREPRENEURS: Walmart Is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Open Call for U.S.-M..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.