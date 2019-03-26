Carlton Investments : Change in Director's interest notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity CARLTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN 85 000 020 262

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Alan Graham Rydge Date of last notice 31 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Increase in direct interest and reduction in indirect interest. Nature of indirect interest Enbeear Pty Limited, Alphoeb Pty Limited, (including registered holder) Aygeear Pty Limited and Event Hospitality Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant and Entertainment Limited are companies interest. associated with Mr A G Rydge. Date of change 22 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change - 719,278 Ordinary Shares (direct interest); - 13,351,639 Ordinary Shares (indirect interest - Enbeear Pty Limited); - 1,415,231 Ordinary Shares (indirect interest - Alphoeb Pty Limited); - 85,246 Ordinary Shares (indirect interest - Aygeear Pty Limited); and - 630,169 Ordinary Shares (indirect interest - Event Hospitality and Entertainment Limited) Total: 16,201,563 Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary Number acquired 495,082 (direct interest) Number disposed 630,169 (indirect interest)

