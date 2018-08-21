Carlton Investments : Final dividend notice preference shares

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CARLTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CIN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 21, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CINPA

ASX +Security Description

7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday September 24, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.07000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.07000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period

Monday January 1, 2018

3D.2 End date of payment period

Saturday June 30, 2018

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 181

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

7.0000 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

Fixed cumulative preference dividend at the rate of 7% per annum on capital paid up of AUD 2.00 per preference share.

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 0.0000 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate 0.0000 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

7.0000 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

Part 5 - Further information

