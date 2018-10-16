Carlton Investments : Results of voting at Annual General Meeting

The Manager

16 October 2018

Dear Sir or Madam,

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, I advise that at the Annual General Meeting of Carlton Investments Limited held earlier today the ordinary resolutions concerning the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr A J Clark AM as a director were passed.

The following voting statistics are provided in respect of each resolution:

Adoption of the

Remuneration Report

The number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was:

For AgainstAbstain Proxy's

Discretion

696,754

45,058

21,240

363,289(1)

(1) Includes 344,249 votes where the Chairman had been appointed proxy and had advised that he intended to vote undirected proxies in favour of this item of business.

The vote for this resolution was cast by poll.

The manner in which votes were cast was in person or by proxy:

For Against Abstain 1,308,994 45,058 21,240(2) 96.67% 3.33%

(2) Votes relating to a shareholder who abstains are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority were cast for or against.

Re-election of Mr A J Clark AM as a director

The number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies was:

For

AgainstAbstainProxy's

16,955,396

11,169

8,466

Discretion 370,937(3)

(3) Includes 351,897 votes where the Chairman had been appointed proxy and had advised that he intended to vote undirected proxies in favour of this item of business.

This resolution was passed by a show of hands.

Yours faithfully,

P W Horton Company Secretary