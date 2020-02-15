Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 12:37pm EST

Automakers including Daimler, Ford and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Below are details on carmakers' plans (in alphabetical order):

- BMW's China venture with Brilliance said on Feb. 5 the Chinese firm planned to restart production on Feb. 17.

- Daimler said on Feb. 3 it plans to resume passenger car production in Beijing on Feb. 10.

- Fiat Chrysler said on Feb. 6 that disruption to parts supplies could threaten production at one of its European plants within two to four weeks.

- Ford Motor said on Jan. 29 it planned to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile.

- General Motors said on Feb. 10 it plans to restart production in China on Feb. 15.

- Honda said on Feb. 7 it would restart its three plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Motor Group, on Feb. 13. Honda said there were no supply chain issues that would impede production.

- Hyundai Motor and sister firm Kia Motors will gradually increase production in South Korea from Feb. 11, the companies said in a statement on Feb. 10.

- Nissan Motor said on Feb. 4 it was considering restarting production in China at its venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10. Production in Hubei will start sometime after Feb. 14, it said. Its sales in China fell by 11.8% in January.

- PSA Peugeot, which is in the process of merging with Fiat, said on Jan. 31 its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14.

- Renault said on Feb. 7 that its South Korean unit RSM would suspend production at its Busan site for four days from Feb. 11 due to supply chain disruptions.

- Suzuki Motor Corp said on Feb. 7 that it was considering sourcing vehicle components from outside China because the outbreak was threatening to disrupt vehicle production in its biggest market, India.

- Tesla's factory in Shanghai will resume production on Feb. 10 with assistance to cope with the outbreak, a Shanghai government official said on Feb. 8.

- Toyota Motor said on Saturday it plans to resume output at three of its four main auto plants in China next week. The resumption of production had initially been slated for Feb. 3 following the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, but was delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

- French car parts maker Valeo said on Jan. 31 its three sites in Wuhan will remain shut until at least Feb. 13.

- Volkswagen said on Feb. 8 that it has postponed restarting production at most plants at its Chinese JV with SAIC Motor and the Tianjin plant of its JV with FAW Group [SASACJ.UL] until Feb. 17. One plant it operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW JV will restart on Feb. 10.

(Compiled by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.10% 65.86 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.70% 7.07 End-of-day quote.-13.04%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DAIMLER AG -0.42% 43.065 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 6.37 End-of-day quote.-13.80%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.37% 12.262 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.82% 8.1 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.50% 34.76 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.05% 2960 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -1.30% 6913.8 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -9.59% 514 End-of-day quote.-18.50%
PEUGEOT -1.68% 19.37 Real-time Quote.-9.06%
RENAULT -0.90% 34.5 Real-time Quote.-18.21%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.32% 21.49 End-of-day quote.-9.60%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 0.81% 875 End-of-day quote.8.02%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -0.83% 5037 End-of-day quote.10.05%
TESLA, INC. -0.49% 800.03 Delayed Quote.91.24%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.48% 6200 End-of-day quote.1.14%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.37% 7729 End-of-day quote.1.71%
VALEO -2.68% 27.21 Real-time Quote.-13.37%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.21% 170.46 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:42pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
PU
12:37pCarmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
10:17aWANG YI : It Is Hoped That the United States (US) Will Create Necessary Conditions for the Implementation of the Phase-one Economic and Trade Agreement
PU
08:47aIUF INTERNATIONAL UNION OF FOOD AGRICULTURAL H : Free trade food safety fantasies and the Tory agenda for the UK
PU
08:32aVodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues
RE
07:57aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China aims to achieve 50% husbandry mechanization rate by 2025
PU
07:47aTATA STEEL : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards
PU
07:32aFuture of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology and business models, says Shri Dharmendra Pradhan;
PU
07:27aBig oil traders start investing in renewables
RE
07:12aActivists in dinghy urge Credit Suisse off climate 'collision course'
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation
2ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet Unit Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Business -- WSJ
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : CREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Rebuffed by UK, U.S. pitches 'big tent' for Huawei rivals in Europe
5Big oil traders start investing in renewables

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group