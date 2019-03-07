Carmell Therapeutics : Announces Publication of Results of Pre-Clinical Studies on its Tissue Healing Accelerant for the Treatment of Cutaneous Radiation Injury

Carmell
Therapeutics, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of
innovative Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBMs) to accelerate bone
and soft tissue healing, today announced the publication of findings
that characterize the effectiveness of its plasma-based biomaterials for
tissue wound healing in the journal Wound
Repair and Regeneration published in association with the Wound
Healing Society. The study evaluated the use of plasma-based
biomaterials for the mitigation of acute and late toxicity for cutaneous
radiation injury (CRI) in mouse models. The data indicated more complete
wound resolution, as shown by weekly imaging, when compared to the
control group, demonstrating that plasma-based biomaterials were
effective at promoting wound closure.
“Cutaneous wounds caused by an exposure to high doses of ionizing
radiation remain a therapeutic challenge, with no current off-the-shelf
treatments proven to promote the repair of the damaged tissue,” said
Randy Hubbell, CEO of Carmell Therapeutics, the supplier of the
plasma-based biomaterials used in the study. “This pre-clinical study,
using our Tissue Healing Accelerant PBM technology, demonstrated that
PBMs may be used to help stimulate wound healing of cutaneous tissue
following an acute exposure to a high dose of radiation. The results are
promising and we look forward to additional investigations to help
realize the potential of PBMs to treat these challenging wounds.”
The study, Plasma-based
biomaterials for the treatment of cutaneous radiation injury,
was authored by researchers at Department of Radiation Oncology,
Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ohio State University; Center for
Biostatistics, Ohio State University; and Carmell Therapeutics. Weekly
imaging demonstrated more complete wound resolution in the plasma-based
biomaterial vs. vehicle group which became statistically significant (p
< 0.05) at weeks 12, 13, and 14 post-maximum wound area.
“We were impressed with these results and are planning more studies in
larger animals to build on the existing evidence of PBM’s ability to
accelerate healing after radiation injury,” said Naduparambil K. Jacob,
PhD at Ohio State University. “We believe there is still opportunity for
even greater impact for the treatment of CRI using PBMs with further
modifications to the dosing, formulation and delivery mechanism.”
About Carmell Therapeutics’ Plasma-based Bioactive Materials
Carmell’s
proprietary Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBMs) are made from
allogenic, platelet enriched plasma, which contains a concentration of
growth factors that naturally stimulate wound repair. Our PBMs can be
manufactured in a variety of forms, including flexible sheets, powders,
pastes, and putties, and their biodegradation rates can be fine-tuned
for controlled release of bioactivity spanning weeks to months.
Carmell’s unique manufacturing process retains the biological activity
of the blood plasma, such that the biomaterial will release natural
blood plasma-derived growth factors (e.g., insulin-like growth factor
[IGF-1], platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), vascular endothelial
growth factor, and others) into the tissue site.
Carmell’s first-in man clinical trial of a putty form of PBM for the
repair of open tibia fractures was completed in South Africa. The study
demonstrated that treatment with PBM improved bone healing at 6 months,
demonstrating statistically significant fewer infections compared to the
control group and trending for accelerated soft tissue healing around
the tibia. These data indicate the efficacy of PBMs for soft tissue
healing as well as infection reduction, which are both directly
applicable to wound healing.
About Carmell’s PBM Technology Platform
Carmell
Therapeutics’ unique PBM technology platform can be delivered in
multiple formats to the site of injury – from putties to pastes to
surgical screws. A proprietary manufacturing process ensures safety and
that bioactive regenerative factors are delivered in a time-released
manner for optimal healing. Carmell currently has two PBM products in
development – a Bone Healing Accelerant and Tissue Healing Accelerant.
About Carmell Therapeutics
Carmell Therapeutics (Carmell) is
addressing the burden of bone and tissue healing with its proprietary
Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBM) technology, designed to improve
patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. Carmell’s novel approach
takes allogenic, whole platelet-rich plasma, processes it in a manner
that retains its regenerative properties, and delivers it to the injured
site in a controlled-release capacity for faster, more effective
healing. This groundbreaking technology can be applied to address
tremendous unmet need across orthopedics, soft tissue healing, burn,
dermatology and other aspects of medicine. For more information, please
visit www.carmellrx.com.
